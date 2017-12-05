2:30 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Self-driving won't arrive overnight, rather it comes in dribs and drabs like Cadillac's SuperCruise and Audi's Traffic Jam Assist. Until one of those cutting edge cars comes to your driveway, look to new advanced driver assists that are popping up in cars of every price and category right now. This video takes you on a quick tour of some of the most interesting examples we just saw at the 2017 L.A. auto show, along with a couple new services options that will bend the way you think about cars.

By the way, all of this cool autonomy and services innovation is coming to real cars, not just imagined in some future model years down the road.

And check out all of our 2017 L.A. auto show coverage from CNET's Roadshow team before you head to the show.