Best Radar Detector Deals: 6 Sales You Need to Check Out Now

If you own a car and drive often, keeping a radar detector in your vehicle could be a good investment. Radar detectors can notify you of police radar waves emitted from radar guns, which measure how fast a car is traveling. These devices will save you from speeding tickets by telling you both audibly and visually when a police radar gun is nearby. Having a detector may save you hundreds of dollars in speeding tickets over time, so the investment may be worth it. We've compiled some of the best radar detector deals that are out there right now.

Amazon This detector has been picked as one of the best by Amazon for being a customizable device with an extremely long range. It has a built-in GPS feature that allows you to mark geographical points where there are often radar transmissions. Originally $400, this is now 26% off.

Amazon This newer and more advanced version of Uniden's radar detector has dual rear and front antennas that can pick up radar waves from any angle. The device displays the direction of the threat and the band and signal strength of each radar wave. It comes with preloaded red light and speed camera locations and free database updates. It's now 6% off so you'll save $30.

Amazon This long-range detector is equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth so it could connect to Bluetooth-enabled cars or give you updates on your phone. With front- and rear-facing antennas, it'll alert you of radar waves from any direction. It also comes with a database of red light and speed camera locations, speed limits, and police radars shared by a community of drivers. Save $50 on this radar detector which was originally $700.

Amazon This affordable radar detector skips on all the easy-to-use features of other radar detectors, but it still gets the job done. With long-range sensitivity and 360-degree protection, this device has a simple icon display. It doesn't have built-in GPS, red light and speed camera alerts, or voice alerts. Originally $60, it's now 15% off.

Amazon The Valentine One V1 Gen 2 radar detector can pick up on X, K, Ka and super wideband Ka detection with 360-degree protection. It boasts a patented, radar-seeking engine modelled after military "chirp" radars to help find fainter targets. Get this radar detector for 38% off and save $339.