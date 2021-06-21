Best Prime Day dash cam deals

Amazon Prime Day 2021

A dash cam is one of those purchases that you hope you'll never have to use, but can prove invaluable should you ever need it. These compact digital cameras usually mount on your car's windshield, not the dashboard, where they unobtrusively record a video loop of the road ahead while you drive. Having this video documentation could be the difference between proving your innocence or accepting fault in the event of an accident, potentially saving you money on repairs and insurance premiums.

Besides growing smaller and more feature-rich, dash cams have also gotten much less expensive and -- when you consider the money they can save on vehicle repairs and increased insurance premiums -- they basically pay for themselves after just one fender bender. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't look to save a few bucks more, which is why we've rounded up this year's best dashboard camera deals for Amazon Prime Day. Make sure to check back for updates for new Prime Day deals as they go live over the next day or so.

Garmin The Garmin Dash Cam 56 packs a lot of functionality including the ability to capture GPS location and speed data alongside its more pixel-dense 1440p video. This is also one of the few dash cams boasting forward-collision and lane-departure alerts. That's a lot of extra safety for such a small package.

Amazon This dash cam features a higher than average resolution -- 1440p -- so it should do a better job recording plate numbers and signage. Designed for rideshare drivers, the Vantrue N2 Pro features a second 1080p camera with infrared night vision that records the driver and passengers as well.

Apeman This Apeman kit includes two 1080p cameras: a high-res cam for the windshield; and a second camera watching your back for rear-end collisions, perhaps the most common type of automotive accident. Both cameras capture ultrawide 170-degree fields of view, storing their synced video on the same microSD memory card.