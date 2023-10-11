Best October Prime Day Scooter and E-Bike Deals
Today's the last day of Amazon Prime Day deals so check out our list of the best deals for scooters and e-bikes.
Amazon brought us another two days of deals this October and we are rounding up the best ones. Electric scooters and E-bikes have become all the rage and they tend to be pricey so if you're already in the market, you won't want to miss these savings.
Not only will you get Amazon deals, but their competitors have contributed their own anti prime day savings for you to take advantage of. Our list includes deals across multiple platforms so you don't have to. While today is the last day of major savings, we will continue to update the list over the next few days with all the lingering deals.
This electric bike comes in at just $850 right now and has a convenient foldable design for easy storage. It also reaches up to 20 miles per hour and has a maximum operating range of up to 38 miles.
This electric bike reaches up to 20 miles per hour and can travel up to 40 miles per charge, making it a solid option for commuters -- especially at this price. It's currently discounted by 56%.
This e-bike reaches a top speed of 28 miles per hour and can reach a distance of up to 40 miles per charge. Right now you can save $400 off its list price and you'll also get a $25 service voucher included for free.
More October Prime Day TK deals:
- NIU BQi-C3 Pro electric bike: $1,300 (save $900)
- Schwinn Mendocino electric hybrid bike: $900 (save $212)
- Schwinn Coston electric hybrid bike: $950 (save $49)
- Oraimo electric bike: $500 (save $200)
- Super73 R electric bike: $2,700 (save $595)
- GoTrax Astro electric scooter with seat: $340 (save $60)
- GoTrax Flex Ultra electric scooter with seat: $425 (save $75)
- Swft BMX electric bike: $915 (save $85)
- Hover-1 Pro Series Altai R500 electric bike: $1,700 (save $600)
- GoTrax GXL V2 Seris electric scooter: $237 (save $43)