The best hybrid SUVs available in 2019

We get it -- you need lots of space but want to drive something eco-friendly, too. Sounds like you need a hybrid SUV, and thankfully there are a ton of good options on the market these days.

Scroll down to see a list of our favorite electrified SUVs. If you're looking for something a little more traditional, be sure to check out our lists of the best cars under $30,000 and under $40,000, as well.

Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

Porsche is making many of its top-performing cars into plug-in hybrids, and the Cayenne is no exception. With 455 horsepower and a 0-60 mile-per-hour time of 4.7 seconds, this is a legit performance machine -- that weighs 5,000 pounds.

The Cayenne's new, 14.1-kilowatt-hour battery pack offers about 20 miles of all-electric driving when you want to go stealthily, and should offer a substantial boost over the outgoing Cayenne S E-Hybrid's 46 MPGe.

The new Cayenne inherits a revised version of the Panamera's slick, capacitive-touch interior interface. It looks fresh and clean yet still has enough knobs and buttons to satisfy the touchscreen-averse.

Click here to read our Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid review.

Bentley Bentayga Hybrid

It's a Bentley Bentayga, meaning this SUV is beautifully built, comfortable and surprisingly capable off road. For 2019, a new plug-in hybrid version not only adds more power, it's estimated to offer about 30 miles of all-electric driving range.

The Bentayga is luxurious as hell, but also somewhat green thanks to its Porsche-derived hybrid drivetrain (see the Cayenne Hybrid above). There's nothing else quite like it on sale today.

Plus, it's got a Bentley badge on the front, which means you can flex your green cred and your tax-bracket status at the same time in places like Los Angeles.

Click here to read our Bentley Bentayga Hybrid review.

Nissan Rogue Hybrid

The Nissan Rogue Hybrid may not be the favorite choice in the class, but it's still a solid pick. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter engine that makes 141 horsepower and 144 pound-feet of torque. That mill is mated with an electric motor that adds 30 kilowatts to the party (about 40 horsepower) and 118 pound-feet of torque.

Thanks to its battery packaging, the Hybrid loses about 12 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity, but there's still a very respectable 27 cubic feet of trunk for your junk behind the second row.

The 2019 Nissan Rogue Hybrid starts at $27,700 for a front-wheel drive SV model, going up to $32,990 for a top SL trim with all-wheel drive.

Click here to read our Nissan Rogue Hybrid review.

Acura MDX Sport Hybrid

Hybrid all-wheel-drive hardware shared with the NSX supercar? That makes the Acura MDX hybrid pretty freaking cool in our book.

With drivetrain net system output of 321 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque, there's more power in the MDX Sport Hybrid than the standard model. And its 26 miles per gallon city and 27 mpg highway EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings bests the all-gas version's 19 city and 26 highway rating.

The Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive system helps the big MDX handle remarkably well, all things considered. And with no shortage of luxury or tech features inside, the electrified MDX is a car we'd be happy to drive for the long haul.

Click here to read our Acura MDX Sport Hybrid review.

Land Rover Range Rover P400e

With a 13.1-kilowatt-hour battery and a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, the plug-in hybrid Range Rover produces a healthy 398 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque. That's more power than you get with the Range Rover's supercharged V6.

Land Rover says you can drive for about 30 miles on electric power alone, making it great for short commutes -- though our testing hasn't always proven this claim to be true.

But the best part? It's still a Range Rover. You can climb a mountain, ford a river or just cruise on the highway, all the while enveloped in luxurious accommodations.

Click here to read our Land Rover Range Rover P400e review.

Audi Q8

Admittedly its 48-volt electrical system only makes the Q8 a mild hybrid, but with a turbocharged V6 delivering 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, this luxury SUV doesn't need much help.

The Q8 has a face that not everyone will love, but there should be no quibbles about the new flagship SUV's interior, which is top-notch in every regard, from its fit, finish and materials to its class-leading cabin tech.

The Q8 is surprisingly nimble, too, with good handling and a supple ride despite its oversized wheels.

<strong>Click here to read our Audi Q8 review</strong> .

Mercedes-Benz GLE450

Much like the Audi Q8, the Mercedes-Benz GLE450 uses a mild-hybrid powertrain setup. The new GLE is powered by a turbocharged, 3.0-liter I6 engine that produces 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, and then adds Mercedes' EQ Boost 48-volt motor-generator, which can provide an additional 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque for short bursts.

The EQ Boost 48-volt system also powers the GLE450's E-Active Body Control system, which works with the air suspension and dampers at each wheel to make for a smooth, composed ride.

Click here to read our Mercedes-Benz GLE450 review.

Volvo XC60

The Volvo XC60 is a right-sized SUV for most, with decent ride quality and cargo capacity. Not only does the plug-in hybrid version let you coast on battery alone, it's the most powerful XC60 in the lineup, offering 400 horsepower.

It might be a little complex, but Volvo's Sensus Connect infotainment system is one of the most capable, packing hotspot capabilities, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a whole lot more. It's one of many features that make us love living with the XC60 day to day.

Click here to read our Volvo XC60 T8 review.

Mercedes-Benz GLC350e

The GLC350e is your ticket to a Mercedes you can plug into your wall for less than $50,000 to start.

With 315 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque coming from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, paired with an 85-kilowatt electric motor, this 4,564-pound plug-in hybrid can sprint to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds.

The GLC350e comes standard with Mercedes' FrontBass system, which transforms the unibody's front frame members into resonance chambers for a pair of subwoofers under the dash. But if you want even more impressive audio, the Burmester sound system is only $850.

Click here to read our Mercedes-Benz GLC350e review.