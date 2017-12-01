3:13 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

There's a lot of electric innovation going on in cars, but a hybrid in a Jeep? Some never saw - or always feared - that one coming. I'll also give you a look at a part time mega-hybrid in a Mercedes and a new engine from Infiniti that might be patented by Rube Goldberg.

By the way, all of the innovation in this roundup is coming to real cars, not stuck in concept cars that promise anything you can sketch on a cocktail napkin.

Check out all of our 2017 L.A. auto show coverage from CNET's Roadshow team before you head to the show.