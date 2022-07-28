Best E-Bike Deals: 7 Great Sales to Check Out Right Now

Electric bikes are on the rise, especially for city-dwelling commuters who want to reduce their carbon footprints without breaking out into a full sweat on their way to work. E-bikes are also popular for students who want to get from one side of the campus to the next without being late for class. Whatever your reason is in looking for an e-bike, we've rounded up some of the best deals out there. These e-bikes range in price and capabilities, so you're sure to find something within your budget that will fulfill your riding needs.

Amazon Equipped with a powerful 750-watt high-speed motor to propel it with speeds up to 28 miles an hour, this bike can cover 25 to 40 miles on a full charge. It has a removable battery that can be charged at home or in the office. It also comes with a one-year warranty for the battery, charger, motor and controller. It retails for $1,799 but you can save 8% and an additional $100 on it now.

Amazon For just $800, this bike packs a punch. It has a 21-speed suspension fork, a 350-watt motor, and it can go up to 20 miles per hour. It's made for gravel and its high-strength front suspension can absorb shock easily. Save $100 right now with an on-site coupon.

Amazon The TotGuard e-bike comes with large 27.5-inch tires, which provide a comfortable ride, a waterproof 48-volt lithium battery and an ABS LCD display that shows your battery and speed The bike can top speeds of 21.6 miles per hour. Originally $900, this e-bike is now 13% off.

Amazon This e-bike can go up to 30 miles per hour, and can travel 70 to 84 miles on a single charge of its 48-volt battery. The removable battery lasts about 1,000 charges. Equipped with hydraulic brakes and front air suspenison to keep you safe and comfy, this bike can adapt to various terrains. Originally $1,600, you can save $200 with a coupon applied at checkout.

Amazon Go up to 40 miles per charge with this 350-watt e-bike. With just a 15-minute charge, you can cruise for seven miles. On a full charge with top speed of 20 miles per hour, you can travel between 26 and 40 miles. It has 26-inch wheels and a 21-speed gear system. Originally $850, this bike is on sale for $760. Save an extra $150 with a coupon applied at checkout.

Amazon This e-bike has fat tires that are perfect for cruising on the beach. You can reach speeds of up to 25 miles per hour and travel up to 35 miles on a single charge while on Eco Mode. It comes with a one-year warranty and lifetime technical support. Originally $1,599, you can save $500 at checkout with an on-site coupon.