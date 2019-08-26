The best vehicles for dog lovers, as ranked by Autotrader

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Traveling with pets isn't the easiest task. After all, car seats are engineered and designed for humans -- not dogs. However, there are certainly some vehicles more up to the task than others.

Autotrader compiled what it believes are the 10 best vehicles for dog lovers based on a set of dog-friendly criteria. Each vehicle features leather seats (easier to clean dog hair), tinted windows (keeps dogs cooler), a level cargo area (sedans need not apply), a low-load cargo area, rear air vents and tie-downs in the cargo area to secure dog crates and more.

Naturally, the list is full of SUVs and crossovers, which accommodate our furry friends better. Topping the list in alphabetical order is the BMW X2, followed by the Buick Regal TourX. The former has a low-load hatchback area, while the latter provides tons of open space for pups with the seats folded flat. Not to mention, the Regal TourX still drives like a traditional car and not an SUV.

For larger families, the Chrysler Pacifica minivan is an obvious choice on the list. Even with a couple kids, the Pacifica will handle a couple of dogs easily. There's even a plug-in hybrid option for those in search of something greener. As a more affordable option, the Honda Fit makes the list with a lengthy list of standard safety features and a hatch to load dogs. The seats also fold totally flat to give Fido plenty of room.

Adventure seekers will likely dig the Jeep Wrangler. Not only is it incredibly capable, it'll hold the dogs with plenty of cargo room. Mopar even offers a trick foldable dog crate to keep the pup totally secure when doing some soft-roading to a campsite, for example.

Yet another eco-friendly choice is the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. The plug-in hybrid will go 22 miles on electric power alone and offers plenty of space, fold-flat rear seats, standard leather upholstery and rear vents to keep dogs nice and cool. The Subaru Crosstrek, Toyota RAV4 and Volvo V60 Cross Country round out the list, though a standard V60 will do just as well with the doggos, we promise.

If there's one choice we'd leave off of the list, it's the Tesla Model 3. Foremost, it's a sedan with a traditional trunk -- not a hatchback. Understandably, it made the list for the viral Dog Mode feature that keeps pups cool in the car while the owner is away. It's certainly a nifty addition, but overall, the other options will travel better for dogs. May we also take this moment to absolutely underscore the Model 3 is not a fully autonomous car as Autotrader incorrectly states. The Model 3 is a fine electric car, and a wonderful vehicle in general, but we'd perhaps slot the Subaru Outback in its place. It's definitely doggo-approved with tons of cargo space.

