Best Car Tire for 2022

There are a lot of choices when it's time to buy new tires for your car, and you should take the decision seriously. Tires are a big investment and having a good set of tires not only enhances the handling and ride of your car, but also helps keep you safe. It's a big decision, so we're here to help you figure out which tires are the best for you.

It's important to note that there's not one tire that's the absolute best tire. The tire that's best for someone who likes performance driving is quite different from the tire that's best for someone who is more focused on family road trips. It's not about finding the best car tires, but about finding the best car tires for your vehicle and how you drive.

All-season tires are a popular choice because they eliminate the need to swap tires as the seasons change. They can handle dry, wet or snowy roads and maintain traction through a wide range of temperatures. If you drive in severe snow situations, then it's a good idea to get a winter tire as well. If you have a performance car with high-speed driving in your future, then there's a tire for that, too.

We picked tires for a variety of needs from performance to leisure and a variety of road conditions from dry and sunny to snowy. In addition to considering various road conditions and driving styles, we looked at customer feedback and spoke with tire experts when pulling this list together. After you've sifted through our tire buying guide, make sure to read on afterwards for helpful shopping tips and tire care tips to keep your rubber in top shape.

Tire Rack Our pick for best car tire overall is an all-season choice from Michelin that delivers good performance in a variety of weather conditions. This includes wintry roads with the three-peak mountain snowflake on the sidewall to indicate that it's rated for snow and ice. The CrossClimate2 received high ratings from consumers at Tire Rack including top marks for comfort and treadwear. Especially in a car tire, passenger comfort is a priority, and this tire delivers by providing a smooth ride with a minimum of noise. We like this tire because of its all-season capability that includes winter weather combined with its overall ride quality. The tread is molded into a V formation to achieve strong traction on wet, dry or snowy roads with a pattern that whisks water away from the contact patch. It's also designed to reduce noise for improved passenger comfort. Additionally, its rubber compound is thermally adaptive to maintain the right flexibility no matter how hot or cold the current temperature. The CrossClimate2 is suited to cars, crossovers and even SUVs and has a six-year or 60,000-mile tread life warranty.

Tire Rack Our runner-up best car tire overall pick is a grand touring all-season tire from Continental. This PureContact LS tire gets high marks from customers for both its performance in a variety of conditions and its comfort. We like this tire for its ability to handle wet, dry and lightly snowy roads combined with its ride quality. It's a great choice for those who want a comfortable ride on long commutes or who have plans for road trips in their future. The composition of the PureContact LS includes temperature-activated polymers that reduce tire wear with a tread pattern that delivers good lateral grip at highway speeds. There's also an underlay beneath the tread to help reduce vibration, which improves handling for the driver and the ride quality for passengers. Additives within the rubber compound help with traction in slippery conditions and there are circumferential channels to reduce the risk of hydroplaning. This tire is suitable for cars, minivans and small crossovers and has a six-year or 70,000-mile tread life warranty.

Tire Rack If you're fortunate enough to have no real budget, then this Michelin tire is a great choice. The Primacy Tour A/S is a premium all-season grand touring tire that is well-reviewed by customers. It's particularly good on wet or dry roads while also providing good traction in light snow. It puts a priority on ride comfort with excellent ratings in this area as well as high ratings for its lack of noise. This premium tire is notable for its balanced performance and excellent ride quality. That ride quality is due in part to an asymmetric tread designed for quiet, making it ideal for luxury cars. It has wide shoulder blocks for better handling and a combination of grooved ribs to pull water away from the contact patch. Two internal steel belts provide stability while a polyamide reinforcement improves handling at highway speeds. A six-year or 55,000-mile tread life warranty is included with these Michelin tires.

Tire Rack This Yokohama Avid Ascent GT is an all-season tire that delivers all-around performance at an affordable price. It's a grand tourer tire, so the ride is smooth with high customer ratings for ride quality and good noise control. It also is highly rated for its traction on wet surfaces and stability on dry roads. Its winter rating is good, particularly for light snow. We chose this as our best car tire for the money because it gets solid ratings in a range of categories at a good price point. The Avid Ascent GT has an asymmetric tread that provides good stability along with improved traction and reduced wear. That design also helps reduce vibration and noise to improve overall ride quality. Four circumferential grooves help keep water away from the contact patch while Yokohama's unique high silica compound helps improve traction in wet weather. This tire includes a five-year or 65,000-mile tread life warranty.

Tire Rack This Goodyear grand touring all-season tire is suitable throughout the year with exceptional performance in wet conditions. It's highly rated for both wet traction and hydroplaning resistance. Assurance WeatherReady is great for rainy weather because it also has the 3PMSF logo on the sidewall, indicating that it's also good in the snow. It's equally well-rated for dry conditions, with a comfortable, quiet ride and good treadwear. This tire is composed of a soy-based rubber with an asymmetric tread that provides excellent traction. There's a unique tread pattern that improves stability while cornering in slick conditions with grooves that retain their grip even as the tread wears. A silica tread compound helps with traction on wet roads with four deep circumferential channels to prevent hydroplaning. A tread life warranty of six years or 60,000 miles is included.

Tire Rack Though not a winter tire, this grand touring all-season tire from Firestone delivers excellent traction in winter weather. The WeatherGrip features the 3PMSF symbol on the sidewall to indicate that it's rated for severe snow service. Those ratings are supported by customer reviews that give it high marks on wet, dry and snowy roads. Its highest snow ratings are for light snow, but it also does well in deep snow and even on ice, which is why it's our pick for an all-season tire that will see more intense winter weather. The all-season tread compound focuses on providing traction in a wide range of conditions with a rounded footprint that breaks through water to improve wet traction and avoid hydroplaning. Its shoulder blocks are designed for more confident braking and a uniquely designed pattern along the center rib provides grip when the roads are covered with snow. These Firestone tires have a five-year or 65,000-mile tread life warranty.

Tire Rack This Pirelli Cinturato P7 All-Season Plus II tire is a great choice if you put comfort at the top of your priority list, especially if you drive luxury cars. It's an all-season grand touring tire that delivers good traction all year long combined with exceptional ride quality. Not only does it deliver a smooth ride, but it also provides a quiet ride, so passengers can sit back and relax on even the longest road trips. The tread compound on this Pirelli tire is designed to provide excellent grip on wet roads and confident braking. A specially designed tread pattern helps reduce noise while improving steering response. There are four circumferential grooves to lead water away from the contact patch and twin steel belts inside the tire to improve structural integrity. This is a low rolling resistance tire that enhances fuel economy and it uses eco-friendly manufacturing processes to reduce its environmental impact. An unlimited time or 70,000-mile tread life warranty is included.

Goodyear Even if a tire is affordable, if the tread wears too quickly, then your budget takes a hit when you must replace it sooner than expected. This Goodyear all-season tire has strong ratings for wet road and dry road performance with exceptional ratings for treadwear. The Assurance MaxLife also gets rated highly for its good ride quality and minimal noise, which is why it made the list. This Goodyear tire has a continuous center rib to improve contact with the road and a wear gauge so you can easily see how much tread is still available. It has a tread pattern designed to provide good handling on the highway with edges that grip when the roads are wet. There are also circumferential grooves to funnel water away from the contact patch and provide consistently good traction.

Michelin If you have a performance car that doesn't get tucked away for the winter months, you'll find the Michelin Pilot Sport All-Season 4 a good option all year long. Designed for sports cars as well as performance sedans and luxury crossovers, this tire provides exceptional traction and grip on dry or wet roads along with the capability to handle light snow. It delivers a smooth ride with low noise, which is especially important for luxury car owners. Choose the available Full Ring Velour Premium Touch Sidewall for a more refined appearance in select sizes. The Michelin tread compound has reinforced outboard shoulder blocks for improved lateral grip with a pattern that helps distribute forces evenly for better traction and handling. This also helps reduce treadwear. There are wide circumferential grooves for channeling moisture away from the contact patch and a unique sunflower oil-based formulation that is biodegradable and sustainable for a reduced impact on the environment. A tread life warranty of six years or 45,000 miles is included.

Tire Rack Our runner-up choice is the ExtremeContact DWS 06 Plus from Continental for its combination of wet and dry performance along with good tread wear and a comfortable ride. It also has a wide range of sizes with pricing that's more affordable than other performance tires. This tire delivers the high-speed handling performance drivers demand with the ability to handle wet roads and even a light coating of snow. The compound in these Continental tires is designed for higher speeds to enhance handling and braking. It provides excellent traction on dry roads with superior cornering grip. There are circumferential grooves to lead water away from the contact patch with traction grooves designed for snowy weather. There's also an alignment verification system that helps show when the tires are out of alignment and a wear indicator that lets you know if performance is compromised by a lower tread depth. A tread life warranty of six years or 50,000 miles is included.

Tire Rack A maximum performance summer tire, the Michelin Pilot Super Sport is our pick for the best performance tire for its combination of wet and dry performance along with high levels of comfort. Customer reviews give it high ratings for both ride quality and noise management. It delivers stable cornering with good steering response on dry roads while avoiding hydroplaning when the roads are wet. This Michelin performance tire features an asymmetric tread with a carefully formulated compound ensures good traction even during high-speed cornering. There are notched center ribs and inboard shoulders for stability and twin steel belts for added durability and improved handling. There's also a polyester casing in these summer tires that helps improve handling and the overall ride. These tires carry a six-year or 30,000-mile warranty.

Tire Rack This Firestone ultra-high-performance summer tire is designed for sports cars and performance sedans with strong performance in wet and dry conditions. It's not intended for winter driving. We picked this tire for its high ratings on dry roads along with high marks for hydroplane resistance and wet traction. It also delivers a comfortable ride with minimal noise. The compound of this Firehawk Indy 500 is enhanced with silica to deliver good traction during high-performance driving. Strong shoulder blocks improve handling in the corners with circumferential grooves that keep water away from the contact patch to reduce hydroplaning. These summer tires do not include a tread life warranty.

Tire Rack A run-flat tire is one that temporarily holds enough air to let you continue driving. It's not designed to drive forever once there's damage, but it will let you find a safe place to stop or find a repair shop without risking damaging your car. These self-supporting run-flat tires are designed to go for about 50 miles at speeds of up to 50 mph. This Pirelli Cinturato P7 All-Season Run-Flat tire includes a low rolling resistance compound that helps reduce fuel consumption while improving grip on wet and dry roads. It's also designed to deliver a smooth ride with a reduced noise level. Twin steel belts inside the tire along with a polyester cord body provide added strength. These tires do not include a tread life warranty.

Tire Rack Those who live where winter weather is severe need a dedicated winter tire. The Bridgestone Blizzak WS90 is highly rated for its performance on wet, dry and snowy roads. Whether it's a dusting, deep snow or ice, the 3PMSF symbol on the sidewall lets you know this tire is up to the challenge. We like this winter tire for its strong performance not just on snow, but also on wet and dry roads along with its high ratings for comfort. There's a tread pattern on this Bridgestone that helps deliver responsive steering while improving tread life and the contact patch has a high number of block edges for better ice traction and reduced stopping distances when the roads are slick. Silica in the compound enhances overall traction with a formulation that helps this tire retain the correct flexibility even in extreme cold. There are also wear bars to make it easier to see when the tread is too low and the tire needs to be replaced. There is no tread life warranty for this tire.

Tire Rack Our runner-up for best winter car tire from Continental also features the 3PMSF symbol for severe winter weather. Customers rate it highly for performance in the snow as well as for its performance on both wet and dry roads. It delivers the traction you need for managing poor road conditions combined with good treadwear and a comfortable ride with a minimum of road noise. We like this VikingContact 7 tire for its ability to deliver strong traction when roads are at their worst while preserving overall ride quality. Winter weather brings with it a variety of road conditions and this Continental tire is designed to handle them all. It has a compound that incorporates canola oil to maintain flexibility as temperatures drop with silica for wet performance and strong braking. The tread is molded to push water and slush away from the contact patch with biting edges to provide grip in the snow. There is no tread life warranty for this snow tire.

Tire Rack If you don't take your sports car off the road for the winter months, you need to have the right tire when the weather turns. This is especially true for cars with high-performance summer tires, which are unsafe in the winter. The Michelin Pilot Alpin PA4 delivers the performance you want with the traction you need in cold weather and includes the 3PMSF symbol for severe snow service. This is our pick for its combination of comfort and winter weather performance with a smooth, quiet ride and good traction in everything from light snow to ice. The Pilot Alpin PA4 is also a part of Michelin's Green X lineup, which includes tires that are designed with eco-friendly manufacturing processes and low rolling resistance for better fuel economy. The compound maintains its flexibility in cold weather with a silica and sunflower oil composition. There's also a tread that wraps around the shoulder for improved handling and braking when driving at high speeds. A six-year or 30,000-mile tread life warranty is included.

What is a car tire?

A car tire is a tire that's rated for use on sedans and coupes, but also for use on minivans and sometimes on crossovers and even SUVs. It all depends on the tire, so it's wise to check the tire manufacturer's recommendations to be sure you have one that's rated for your vehicle.

These tires balance passenger comfort and performance through a wide range of road conditions. All-season tires are good year-round while those in areas with more severe winter weather should consider a winter tire. And since sedans and coupes are often performance cars, there are tires designed to handle the high-speed driving enjoyed in these vehicles.

Car tires are different from truck tires in that they aren't designed to carry the significant loads that trucks manage. While some cars can tow, you're not going to be hooking up a horse trailer to your sedan so car tires can't handle that type of load.

They instead deliver consistent traction with a focus on comfort. Especially for luxury cars, you want a tire that reduces noise, vibration, and harshness so you can enjoy the ride. This includes tread patterns that minimize vibration and internal structures that provide stability and help reduce noise.

As with tires for other vehicles, the treads and rubber compounds of each tire are tailored to specific conditions. Winter tires stay flexible when the weather gets cold and have treads that work well in snow. All-season tires deliver traction even when the roads are hot and dry and avoid becoming too soft as temperatures rise. There's a car tire for every situation, it's just a matter of picking the right one for how and where you drive.

Types of car tires

All tires are divided into several categories. It seems like a lot to figure out, but it's all designed to help you get the best tire for how you drive your car.

Touring: This is a good all-around tire suited to most cars. It provides a smooth ride with a nice balance of comfort and traction.

This is a good all-around tire suited to most cars. It provides a smooth ride with a nice balance of comfort and traction. Grand touring: These tires put a higher priority on reduced noise, vibration, and harshness to deliver an even smoother, quieter ride. They also come at a higher price.

These tires put a higher priority on reduced noise, vibration, and harshness to deliver an even smoother, quieter ride. They also come at a higher price. Highway: A highway tire delivers a well-mannered ride that focuses on passenger comfort during highway driving, much like a grand touring tire. It also makes high-speed traction and cornering a priority. These often include H/T in their description.

A highway tire delivers a well-mannered ride that focuses on passenger comfort during highway driving, much like a grand touring tire. It also makes high-speed traction and cornering a priority. These often include H/T in their description. Summer: A summer tire is designed to provide peak performance during hot dry weather. It has compounds formulated for higher temperatures, so it won't get too soft in the heat and suffer premature treadwear.

A summer tire is designed to provide peak performance during hot dry weather. It has compounds formulated for higher temperatures, so it won't get too soft in the heat and suffer premature treadwear. Winter: Best when temperatures are below 40 degrees or in significant snow, winter tire compounds won't get stiff or brittle in the cold. Look for the 3PMSF symbol to ensure you have a tire rated for severe winter weather.

Best when temperatures are below 40 degrees or in significant snow, winter tire compounds won't get stiff or brittle in the cold. Look for the 3PMSF symbol to ensure you have a tire rated for severe winter weather. Run-flat tires: A run-flat tire is designed to remain inflated for a short time even when it's punctured. That doesn't mean that it can run forever, but it should be able to go long enough to find a place to repair or replace the tire. These tires include RFT in the name to indicate that they're run-flats.

Reading a tire sidewall

The sidewall provides specific information about a tire. There's a method to the madness so once you know the formula, you can read the sidewall on any tire and know exactly what kind of tire is on your vehicle. Let's break down the basics.

Example: P 225/50 R 17 98 H

Tire class : P stands for a P-metric or passenger tire. Light truck tires have an LT.

: P stands for a P-metric or passenger tire. Light truck tires have an LT. Width : This number (225) is the width of the tread in millimeters from side to side.

: This number (225) is the width of the tread in millimeters from side to side. Aspect ratio : This number indicates the height of the sidewall as a percentage of the width, which is 50% in our example.

: This number indicates the height of the sidewall as a percentage of the width, which is 50% in our example. Construction type: The R stands for radial, which is pretty much all you'll see these days.

The R stands for radial, which is pretty much all you'll see these days. Rim diameter : This is the diameter of the wheel that this tire will fit. Our tire fits a 17-inch wheel.

: This is the diameter of the wheel that this tire will fit. Our tire fits a 17-inch wheel. Load index : Covering a rating range from 70 to 126, this number lets you know how much weight a tire can safely manage and is something you should pay close attention to if you plan to tow or carry a payload in your truck.

: Covering a rating range from 70 to 126, this number lets you know how much weight a tire can safely manage and is something you should pay close attention to if you plan to tow or carry a payload in your truck. Speed rating: Depending on the letter, your tires may be rated anywhere from 75 mph to 186 mph. An H tire falls in the middle with a rating of 130 mph. Regardless of your tire speed rating, always obey posted speed limits.

Caring for car tires

One of the most important things you can do to maintain your tires is to keep them properly inflated. TJ Campbell, tire information and testing manager at Tire Rack puts this at the top of his list when it comes to proper tire maintenance noting that tire pressure fluctuates over time. "It drops about 1 psi per month and changes 1 psi for every ten degrees the temperature changes," Campbell said.

That means you could have an overinflated tire when temperatures rise in the spring or a very underinflated one when fall arrives. "If your tire is underinflated by 20%, then its life could be reduced by as much as 50%," said Campbell. Not only does keeping your tires properly inflated ensure they're performing as specified, but you'll also avoid having to spend money replacing them more frequently.

Ron Henegar, senior product marketing manager at Goodyear seconds that advice. "One of the most important things you can do to maintain your tires is to keep air pressure at optimal levels as recommended by the vehicle manufacturer," he said. "Not only will this help your tires run more efficiently and use less fuel, it will also help to avoid irregular wear, which could require premature removal of a tire." If you're unsure of the correct tire pressure for your tires, look at the door jamb and you should see a sticker that has this information.

Also on the list is regular tire rotation especially when they're new. "Tires are most susceptible to wear when they're new," Campbell said. "Being even slightly out of spec has a big effect on new tires." He recommends rotating your tires every 5,000 to 7,500 miles, but you can rotate them sooner without harming your vehicle.

The rotation pattern to use depends on your vehicle and your tires. The pattern may be front to back, side to side or even a combination of the two. Check your owner's manual for the manufacturer's recommendations.

Maintaining proper alignment is also important for keeping your tires in good shape. Uneven road surfaces, potholes and off-road driving even if it's just a dirt road can ruin your alignment. You may feel this as a vibration in the steering wheel, but you might not notice the problem at all. Check your tire alignment periodically and get it corrected to avoid the hassle and expense of having to replace your tires.

When should you replace a tire?

There are some cases in which a tire simply isn't safe to drive regardless of how many miles you've driven. Anytime there's severe damage including bulges, bald spots, tears or cracked rubber, a tire should be immediately replaced. This damage could cause your tire to suddenly fail and cause an accident.

A punctured tire also requires prompt attention. A professional may be able to repair a puncture, but not always. Take a punctured tire to an expert for evaluation so they can determine if a repair is safe or if a replacement is required.

The depth and condition of the tread is also an indicator of replacement. Uneven wear, whether bald spots or smooth areas that run around the whole tire, are reason for replacement. There's no way to fix uneven wear other than with a new tire.

A low tread is also cause for replacement. Some tires have wear bars that appear as the tread gets low so you can see the wear and plan for replacement. If not, it's easy to check the tread yourself. Insert a penny into the tread with Lincoln's head down. If you can see the top of his head over the tread, then it's below 2/32 of an inch and is ready for replacement. This is a recommended minimum and the legal limit in some states, which will be checked if you have an annual state inspection. That doesn't mean you have to wait that long.

"While these methods can tell you when a tire needs to be replaced, drivers should begin the process of shopping for new tires before their tread wears to these levels," said Henegar. Try the same test with a quarter and look for the top of Washington's head. This shows you that your tread is at 4/32 of an inch, so you should be thinking of replacing your tires soon.

No matter how good they look or how low the mileage, tires have an expiration date. You cannot drive on the same set of tires indefinitely because rubber degrades over time. After 10 years from its date of manufacture, or six years after it was placed in service, a tire should be replaced.

"If a driver is unsure if tires are worn out or should be replaced, they should have them inspected by a service professional," said Henegar. It takes just a few minutes to have your tire inspected and it's worth the time to be sure you're driving with a safe set of tires that will deliver the traction you need to stay in control of your car.

What makes for a good tire?

Tires are essential for maintaining traction. The key is to get the right tires for both your vehicle and for how you drive. "Our philosophy is finding the right tire for how, where and what you drive," said Campbell. While you can go with a cheap no-name tire, it's not a great idea. There's good reason to go with one of the established, well-known brands. "They have the ability, know-how and skill to make tires that perform at a high level across the board," he said.

Rigorous testing conducted by the established brands helps ensure the tire you buy performs as expected. It's also more likely to have the latest technologies from rubber formulations to tread patterns since the big brands do constant research designed to improve these key areas of tire performance.

You will pay more for a brand name tire manufacturer, but you'll know you're getting quality tires that were tested and designed to perform to exacting standards. There are a wide range of prices even from the big brands, so go lower on their lineup if your budget is tight. Snow tires and performance tires cost more. Don't go that route unless they're something you need. You can also save by going with something that has a shorter tread life.

Do you need to replace all your tires at once?

The recommendation is to never replace only one tire, even if only one has damage. It's all about treadwear. If one tire has a new tread and the others are worn, then handling may be off. This can also cause traction problems and wear issues for all your tires, even the new one. In some cases when your tires are new and one is damaged you can replace only that one tire. Have a tire professional evaluate your situation to see if this is a viable solution.

It's always best to replace all four tires at once. This ensures uniform treadwear. If your budget is tight, then replace the two front or two rear tires together. These sets will have similar wear, which reduces the chance of issues. Try to find the exact same tires you already have on your car for the best match possible.

All-wheel or four-wheel drive vehicles usually come with manufacturer's recommendations to always replace all four tires at once. If that's the case for your car, then follow those guidelines and replace all your tires together.

Car tire FAQs

What is the average cost of a car tire? The average cost for a new tire is around $125, but that number can vary greatly. Choosing an exceptionally cheap tire risks getting one that doesn't perform well, but that doesn't mean you need to spend an exorbitant amount of money for your tires. Often, the most expensive tires are high-performance tires or specialty tires that aren't necessary for everyday driving. Rather than simply going with the cheapest or most expensive tire you can buy, instead choose the best tire you can afford from a known tire manufacturer. This means sticking with a reputable brand and choosing a tire that fits your needs. Consider the climate, road conditions and kind of driving you do and then pick a tire that suits those conditions.

What type of tires does your car need? The type of tires you need depends on your car and how you drive. A small, sporty sedan might call for something more performance focused while a luxury car might do better with one that puts a priority on comfort. Where and how you drive is also something to consider when you pick a tire. If you travel mostly dry roads and highways, then you don't need a tire rated for severe winter weather. Those who do deal with snow should look for a tire that can handle those road conditions. Driving enthusiasts who prefer more spirited driving should look for a performance tire. It's not a one-tire-fits-all situation.

When should you change tires? Every tire has an estimated number of miles it can go before the tread wears down too far to be safe. That doesn't mean it's going to make it that long, which is why you need to monitor the tread even if your tire isn't old. Check for signs of uneven wear or bald spots and do a thorough visual inspection to see that there's no damage, especially to the sidewall. These things call for immediate repair or replacement. Even if there's no damage, periodically check the tread depth to be sure there's enough there to give you appropriate traction.

Which tire brands are the best? No one tire brand is the best. Choosing a reputable, well-known brand like those mentioned in our list is a good way to go. These brands have years of experience manufacturing tires and provide consistent, quality products that you can trust. They're also continually testing and refining their processes to build better tires. Go with a well-known tire brand rather than a no-name that may produce tires of questionable quality.