Best Car Seat Cover Deals: Full Sets Starting as Low as $30

While cars can be very durable and last thousands of miles, car seats are not always as impervious to wear and tear. Stains, scratches and fading could quickly make a new car look and feel old on the inside. Rather than change the entire upholstery in your vehicle, consider investing in car seat covers.

Car seat covers can transform the look, feel and even the smell of the inside of a car, and you can get a full set of car seat covers for as little as $30. Covers can preserve your car seats, keep your car's interior cool in hot weather and make cleaning messes easier. Whether you want to upgrade your vehicle to feel luxurious inside or just want some protection from various elements, check out our list of car seat covers in a range of prices.

Amazon This waterproof car seat is perfect for those who have kids or pets that leave messes in the car. The padded seat cover can be used in the front or back seat and it comes with two mesh storage pockets. It's made of stylish PVC leather and comes with a lifetime warranty. Originally $42, you can save $12 on this product.

Amazon Protect your seats and give them a splash of color with this nine-piece car seat cover set. It comes in either Baja Inca or Baja Blue with a Baja blanket-style design. These covers can be easily washed and reused.

Amazon These easy-to-clean car seats are made of eco-friendly polyster and can fit most cars and SUVs. Zippers on the rear seat covers allow you to open the cup holder without taking the seat cover off. Get this set of car seat covers for 40% off at Amazon (save $20).

Amazon Take a walk on the wild side with these leopard-print seat covers. You can protect your seats while adding a splash of style and color. These seats are easy to install and machine-washable. Originally $46, this set is on sale for $33 (save $13).

Amazon Bright, pink, boho and bold. This complete set comes with two car seat covers, a steering wheel cover, coasters, seatbelt pads, a mirror ornament, an armrest cushion and two keychains. It's a perfect way to give your car a makeover without a hefty price tag. Save $3 on this package that usually retails $37.

Amazon This pair of car seat covers will give even the most basic vehicle a luxury interior feeling. The faux leather and polyurethane material has a uniquely embroidered diamond pattern, so you can protect your seats and feel like a million bucks. Originally $94, you can get it for 30% off.