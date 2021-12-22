Best car duster for 2021

You pull into a car show, and of course, dust happens. Dirt, pollen and debris cake onto paint easily and it's unavoidable. Perhaps you keep a microfiber cloth and quick detailer in the trunk just for this. That's not necessary with a good car duster. We rounded up the best car dusters so you don't have to try them all. These products lift all light dust, dirt and the like easily so you can quickly keep your car looking top notch.

OCM The OCM Classic Car Duster is a winner. It features a large duster head with cotton bristles that don't leave any swirl-mark scratches on your paint's finish. It feels like a quality, heavy-duty duster at that worth every penny of its price with a solid wood handle, too, making it the ultimate car duster. We'll quit writing now because this product does exactly what you want a car duster to do getting rid of car dust and does it well.

Original California Car Duster Co For couple dollars cheaper than our best pick, you can get a superb car duster and more. The California Car Duster kit actually comes with a smaller car duster as well. Or, you can look at it as two car dusters for the price: one to cover two cars without mixing a tool. Just like our top ultimate car duster pick, this California duster combo picks up car dust incredibly well, but the California Car Duster feels slightly less premium.

Relentless Drive This car duster could have been our overall best car dusters pick, but we wanted something specifically for those shopping for a duster with a telescoping handle. Relentless Drive's car duster features a microfiber duster head with super soft bristles to wipe away car dust and debris, and the extendable duster handle really helps make this tool extra functional. We dig this microfiber car duster a lot.

Bzczh1260 Chalk this one up to "cheap Amazon products," but you know what? It gets the job done. The exterior car duster is perfectly fine for the price if you can't splurge for something more premium like the OCM or California duster above. It's not clear if it'll last nearly as long as the big-name ultra premium car duster brands, but it does come with a couple other products as well for car cleaning.

Takavu This tool with chunky bristles is just the ticket for your car's interior. Wiping it across the dashboard picks up pollen, lint and all sorts of dust particles that settles inside tight spaces and air vents. This dash duster is also nice and compact to keep in the car glove box when needed for interior cleaning. What more can you ask for in a mini duster?

Armor All It's less expensive but this mini duster with a microfiber head still does a great cleaning job on a car interior. Armor All's car duster is small and maneuverable with its plastic handle for your car's interior and does it all at a very affordable price. Just be sure to shake this microfiber duster tool out after use with the thinner bristles.

Comparison of the best car dusters for 2021

Brand Name Price Best car duster overall OCM Classic Car Duster $27 Best car duster overall runner-up Original California Car Duster $24 Best telescoping car duster Relentless Drive Car Duster $29 Best cheap car duster Bzczh Car Duster Kit $20 Best interior car duster overall Takavu Interior Car Detail Duster $10 Best interior car duster overall runner-up Armor All Microfiber Interior Car Cleaner & Duster $7

Car duster user tips

Read a duster's directions: Some of these cleaning dusters are pretreated with waxes. They may leave a residue on a surface in rare cases. If you don't like that, there are instructions to help. Don't just toss it away if you see something odd. The same goes for washing a duster's head. A microfiber car duster may require different cleaning methods than a cotton duster.

Some of these cleaning dusters are pretreated with waxes. They may leave a residue on a surface in rare cases. If you don't like that, there are instructions to help. Don't just toss it away if you see something odd. The same goes for washing a duster's head. A microfiber car duster may require different cleaning methods than a cotton duster. Know when there's too much dust or debris: Did you take your vehicle off-roading through the mud? That's not a cleaning job for a car duster. Dusters are best used on a clean car surface that's, well, covered in dust. A car duster isn't meant to replace a proper car wash.

Did you take your vehicle off-roading through the mud? That's not a cleaning job for a car duster. Dusters are best used on a clean car surface that's, well, covered in dust. A car duster isn't meant to replace a proper car wash. Clean windows before dusting: A great way to save yourself a headache is cleaning the inside windows before dusting or dressing a car's dashboard. That was, any overspray doesn't fall on a freshly cleaned car interior surface.

Car duster FAQs

What is a car duster? A car duster is a tool used to wipe away dust, debris and pollen from the exterior or interior of your car. It's best used on a clean car void of other dirt or wet messes.

Do car dusters really work? Yes! Use car dusters as directed for cleaning and they will keep car paint clear of dust, lint, pollen and other unwanted debris with ease.

Do car dusters scratch paint? No, unless you use the car cleaning tool incorrectly. Always use a duster as directed and don't try to dust surfaces that are terribly dirty or you'll be in danger of leaving swirl marks on the car surface. Dusters are meant for light debris like light dust and pollen, not heavily soiled areas.

How much should I spend on a car duster? You can get very good quality car dusters for under $30. In this price range, you'll be able to get a standard car duster that will last you a long time and provide you with excellent construction and materials like a microfiber or cotton duster head to ensure it does the cleaning job well.



