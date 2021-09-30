Best car cleaning kit for 2021

Cleaning your car can be one heck of an investment. You need car wash soap, wash mitts, sponges, wax, microfiber towels, tools and more. Toss all of that into your digital shopping cart and you're looking at a large bill. But that's why car wash kits exist. Numerous companies bundle all the car washing essentials so you can make aa single purchase -- that way, you have everything you need and save money along the way.

Below you'll find the best car cleaning kits for this year. They pack everything we'd want to clean our cars thoroughly and leave dirt and grime no chance of sticking around.

Chemical Guys Chemical Guys make quality products that we really like here at Roadshow. What we love about this car care kit is the fact it truly covers all the basics. You get a car wash bucket with a grit guard, a wash mitt, microfiber towels and a host of cleaning products. That includes interior and exterior products to do a whole car inside and out. Heck, you even get a foam cannon that works with a garden hose if that's what you want. This is a car detailing kit we'd recommend to anyone, first and foremost.

Meguiar's The Meguiar's car cleaning kit doesn't include nearly as much as Chemical Guys' bundle, but it's still full of some really great products. Plus, you don't need a foam gun or fancy car wash bucket kit to clean a car, like CG includes. Meguiar's car detailing kit also includes a dedicated trim restorer, which is quite nice, and a proper bottle of tire shine and even clay bar. This car wash kit is definitely gear more towards your car's exterior, but a bottle of interior detailer and some microfiber cloths do come with this one, too. It's an excellent choice if you can't swing the pricier CG complete car care kit.

Armor All There's nothing wrong with going the budget route for a car wash kit, and if you want to, Armor All's Premier Car Care Kit comes with eight items ready to help you clean up a car. What we really like is the inclusion of a multi-purpose cleaner and Armor All's interior protectant in addition to glass cleaner. That way you can really clean an interior well. As for the exterior, you miss out on proper car wax, but instead get the company's wash and wax combo car wash soap to cleanse paint as well as wheel cleaner and tire shine. For someone perhaps looking to dip their feet into detailing, this car cleaning kit is an excellent option.

Adam's If you have a blank check and you're looking to get some really great car cleaning products, Adam's Arsenal Builder 21 Item Car Wash Kit is our top pick. The company's chemicals are top notch and you get a lot of great niceties for the price. Yes, it's expensive, but you know you'd really like Great White drying towel, which works really well. Really, the quality construction of the wheel brushes and microfiber towels in this complete car care kit makes this a top pick.

HMPLL For an interior-specific car cleaning kit, we decided to look specifically at the tools you'll really appreciate for the finer details. Inside, you'll really adore a good set of brushes and tools made specifically for hard to reach areas. This 10-piece interior detailer set from HMPLL includes a host of different standard brushes to scrub switches and knobs, and air vent brushes. The latter you'll really appreciate, we promise.

Autodeco For the outside, you can't go wrong with this 25-piece car wash kit from Autodeco. Inside the neatly organized tool chest are all the car care tools needed to wash any crevice of a car. From the sheet metal to multi-spoke wheels, this kit's variety of wheel brushes and towels covers it all. There are even a few items for the interior if you want to bulk up on extra tools. All in all, it's a fantastic car care kit that covers all the exterior cleaning basics.

Comparison of the best car cleaning kit for 2021 Best car cleaning kit Brand Name Price Best car cleaning kit overall Chemical Guys 14-piece Arsenal $90 Best car cleaning kit overall runner-up Meguiar's Complete Car Care Kit $66 Best cheap car cleaning kit Armor All Premier Car Care Kit $40 Best car cleaning kit if money is no object Adam's 21-Item Car Wash Kit $113 Best interior car cleaning kit HMPLL 10-piece Auto Care Detailing Brush Set $10 Best exterior car cleaning kit Autodeco 25-piece Car Wash Cleaning Tool Set $29

General car cleaning tips

Use a two-bucket wash method: You should use one car wash bucket for your water and car wash soap, and another with only water to rinse your sponge or wash mitt out. This keeps dirt and debris away from the soap bucket and lessens the chance you put that dirt back on your car's paintwork while washing.

You should use one car wash bucket for your water and car wash soap, and another with only water to rinse your sponge or wash mitt out. This keeps dirt and debris away from the soap bucket and lessens the chance you put that dirt back on your car's paintwork while washing. Wash in the shade: It may not be possible but try to keep your car out of direct sunlight while washing. Water spots can be a real annoyance when heat bakes water on your car's paint.

It may not be possible but try to keep your car out of direct sunlight while washing. Water spots can be a real annoyance when heat bakes water on your car's paint. Clean interior windows first: When it comes to detailing the inside of a car, do the windows first with glass cleaner and a microfiber towel. If you get overspray from an interior detailer product on the dashboard, it's alright. You still have to dress it anyway. You'll save yourself from doubling back later.

When it comes to detailing the inside of a car, do the windows first with glass cleaner and a microfiber towel. If you get overspray from an interior detailer product on the dashboard, it's alright. You still have to dress it anyway. You'll save yourself from doubling back later. A little goes a long way: With really any cleaning product, you don't need to use copious amounts. Make sure you check a product for proper instructions, but you typically don't need gobs of car shampoo, liquid wax, wheel cleaner, interior cleaning product or whatever car cleaning product you're using to vanquish grime.

Dive into car cleaning with these top picks

Whether you're looking to resupply or get into the world of car cleaning and detailing, the cleaning supplies found in these car care kits will help you achieve a spotless car.