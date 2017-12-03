2:21 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

There's a lot of cabin tech innovation happening in cars and it's not just confined to high end rides. Almost every type and price of car has some really cool tech on the inside. Here's a quick look at some of the most interesting examples we just saw at the 2017 L.A. auto show.

By the way, almost all of this cool cockpit innovation is coming to real cars, not just imagined in some future model years down the road. Get savvy for your next car shopping trip!

And check out all of our 2017 L.A. auto show coverage from CNET's Roadshow team before you head to the show.