The best Black Friday deals for new cars

Black Friday car deals are going to be few and far between this year due to supply chain bottlenecks and the semiconductor chip shortage. However, there are several options if you want to ring in the holiday season with a new car. iSeeCars once again put together its list of the best Black Friday car deals after combing through tons of data. While the average new car's price is 11.4% above the MSRP, the choices listed below feature the slimmest markups. Keep in mind that local dealers may run their own specials, too, and it pays to shop around in today's car market.

Best Black Friday New Car Deals Ranking Vehicle % Above MSRP $ Increase 1 Jeep Renegade 2.3% $624 2 Acura MDX 2.5% $1,396 3 Hyundai Kona EV 2.5% $1,100 4 Acura TLX 3% $1,352 5 Acura RDX 3% $1,348 6 Honda Passport 3.2% $1,281 7 Ford EcoSport 3.3% $795 8 Honda Pilot 3.3% $1,409 9 Mazda Mazda6 3.6% $1,076 10 Infiniti QX80 3.6% $2,794 11 Honda Odyssey 3.8% $1,541 12 Chevrolet Bolt EV 3.9% $1,285 13 Kia Carnival 3.9% $1,656 14 Honda Accord Hybrid 3.9% $1,298 15 Buick Enclave 4% $1,895

The deals list is mixed with some luxury cars, a minivan, SUVs and even a couple electric cars, too. The Jeep Renegade ranks as the best deal based on its MSRP being the least marked up in today's market conditions -- at a 2.3% average markup, buyers will pay only $624 more. The Hyundai Kona EV and Chevrolet Bolt EV both make the list as better deals than most other cars. Notably missing are pickup trucks, which remain incredibly popular with buyers and aren't ripe for deals.

Although the majority of automakers aren't running generous incentives, some are. The Passport, for example, is available with a $1,250 cash-back incentive, and all three Acuras qualify for special financing to sweeten the deal. The Mazda6 may also be a decent option since it exits the US next year. Dealers may be more motivated to move the sedans.

As the industry continues to try and work past the chip shortage, we might not see new car prices cool down until sometime next year. But for those keen to bring home a brand-new vehicle, this data can point you in the right direction.