Kia and Porsche top Wards Auto 10 Best Interiors list for 2018

Most car buffs know WardsAuto from its annual list of the 10 Best Engines, but you might not be aware that the automotive trade publication also ranks its 10 Best Interiors, and we've got this year's winners.

Each year for the past eight years, Wards has based its cabin-minded list on achievements in comfort, fit and finish, ergonomics, aesthetics, materials usage and user-friendly electronics.

The list has no price cap, and indeed this year's winners range from just under $30,000 to just over $200,000, from affordable Kia small crossover SUVs to high-end Lexus sports coupes and Porsche grand tourers. To qualify for the list, an interior must be totally new or dramatically improved over the prior year.

Out of the dozens of new cars, trucks, SUVs and crossovers that debuted over the last year, Wards narrowed the list down to just 40 nominees. Among these top contenders, there are a few trends that have become evident, including the resurgent popularity of red interiors, interesting new materials and an overall increase in boldness of design -- even from traditionally conservative manufacturers.

We've listed the 10 winners in the gallery above, and while we don't universally agree with all of their conclusions, overall, the Wards team has created an incredibly solid list. Their findings demonstrate that it's possible to buy a standout interior no matter what your budget is.

The 2018 Wards 10 Best Interiors awards will be presented next month in Detroit, at a ceremony held in conjunction with the company's annual WardsAuto Interiors Conference.