Best automotive Black Friday deals

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

It's that time of year again when we're all excited to score some sweet Black Fridaydeals, and that means it's also time for Roadshow to help you pick some of the best ones for yourself or your car-obsessed loved ones. Whether it's stuff to help you work on your car in the garage or items to help you enjoy it once it's fixed or modified, we've got you covered here.

Quickjack Our favorite deal this year comes from Home Depot, which is running a big sale on all of the Quickjack products, including both the 5,000-pound Quickjack car lifts. If you don't already know what the Quickjack is, it's kind of a cross between a professional shop lift and a jack and jack stands. By that, I mean it's easy to slide in place under your vehicle and then it safely lifts that vehicle up to over a foot above ground level. It's perfect for the serious home mechanic, and Home Depot is offering it for $176 off its normal asking price. And if you need a lift with a little more muscle, QuickJack also makes the BL-7000SLX, with a 7,000-pound capacity that's also on special.

Garmin Garmin's Dash Cam Mini 2 is one of the most compact dash cams on the market. The itsy-bitsy design allows it to disappear behind your rear mirror or into a corner of the windshield for low-distraction captures of the road ahead. Plus, this little camera is packed with tech, including wide-angle 1080p recording, voice commands that allow you to save clips and stills hands-free and the ability to monitor your vehicle while parked with alerts via the Garmin App when connected to Wi-Fi.

Escort The Max 360 is one of Escort's premium radar detector offerings. It features real-time alerts from the company's Defender database through the Escort Live smartphone app and GPS AutoLearn tech to weed out false alarms and a directional alert display. It's also well liked by customers, sporting a stellar 4.6 out of 5 rating. And for Black Friday, it can be yours for $100 off.

Milwaukee We're a big fan of cordless power tools and have enjoyed virtually every Milwaukee product we've laid our hands on, which makes this combo set on special even more enticing. Marked down a whopping 53% for Black Friday, this set includes a 1/2-drive impact wrench to make quick work of zipping lug nuts on and off, and a 3/8-inch ratchet to get to fasteners in those harder-to-reach places. The pack also includes batteries for each tool, a charger and a handy carrying bag when you need to pack up and head over to a buddy's garage to help with car work.

Compustar If you live in the parts of the country where it gets really, really cold in the winter then you know how desirable a remote starter can be. Unfortunately, not every car comes with this feature from the factory, so what are you supposed to do to fix that? Have this kit from Compustar installed and never sit in a freezing car again!

Blackline Maybe those Quickjacks -- as cool as they are -- are a little rich for your blood. No worries, Northern Tool has you covered with the Blackline 3.5-ton low-profile floor jack, which is on sale for $200 -- that's $50 off its normal price.

Husky Buying tools as a kit is a good way of saving money on a bunch of commonly used tools all at once, and this tool kit from Husky is a stellar example of that. You get not only 270 hand tools such as ratchets, sockets and wrenches, but you also get them in a cool little tool chest that's way more rad than the typical blow-molded clamshell case. If you're looking for a set with few more goodies, a 290-piece set is also on special for $90 off.

Chemical Guys It's no secret that we really like Chemical Guys stuff around these parts. From car wax to interior cleaner, the company makes some of the best car detailing products we've tested. And it's having a big sale for Black Friday, so this is a great time to replenish your car-cleaning supply arsenal.

Sun Joe The first step in detailing your prized ride is a thorough washing. And nothing makes that task easier than having a power washer at your disposal. This Sun Joe unit is available for just $89 for Black Friday, down from its normal price of $159.

Rigid Every garage needs a shop vacuum and this 16-gallon Rigid example here is a good one. For Black Friday, it's on special for 50% off, bringing it down to just $50. With a 5-horsepower motor it has the enough suction to take care of big messes, while a 15-foot power cord and 7-foot hose gives you the flexibility to easily reach and clean up crumbs in cars.

GoPro These days, you may not be going out and hanging out with your pals the same way, but that doesn't mean they have to miss out on your epic drives in the canyons (or embarrassing fails, for that matter) because the GoPro Hero10 is on sale for Black Friday at Best Buy for $400.

GoPro So you're not balling enough to justify a $450 action camera -- but what about one that's $350? Now we're talking! The Hero9 is still a wildly competent action cam that will serve you faithfully until you improperly attach it to something and it flies off at 100-plus miles per hour. Read our GoPro Hero9 Black review.

Massimo If you're looking for a compact vacuum, look no further than this Massimo AutoVac that can be yours for a cool $12, which is down from $40 for Black Friday. In addition to being a car vacuum you can use it as a compressor to fill tires in a pinch.

Husky Sure, you can totally get away with some basic, nonratcheting combination wrenches for 99% of the jobs you will find yourself doing, but having better tools isn't about doing things, it's about being able to do them better and easier. Once you get a set of ratcheting wrenches in your collection, you'll never look back -- and this set from Husky is a hell of a deal.

Simoniz A quality set of jumper cables is something everyone should have in their trunk just in case. If you don't have a set, check out these Simoniz Heavy-Duty Jumper Cables that are half-off for Black Friday. They give you 20 feet of length and feature beefy copper jaw clamps to help provide a strong connection between batteries.

So, that's it. Plenty of solid recommendations to get stuff done in your own garage or ways to give not-so-subtle hints to your partner that they need to get stuff done in the garage. Keep your eyes peeled on Roadshow for more best lists and holiday gift guides as we get closer to the end of the year.