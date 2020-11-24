Best automotive Black Friday deals: GoPro, Quickjack, Advance Auto Parts

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Well, it's that time of year once again when we're all champing at the bit to score some sweet Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and that means it's also time for Roadshow to help you pick some of the best ones for yourself or your car-obsessed loved ones. Whether it's stuff to help you work on your car or stuff to help you enjoy it once it's fixed or modified, we've got you covered.

Read more: Best car gift ideas under $500: Xbox Series X, Milwaukee, BMW, Chemical Guys

Quickjack Our favorite deal this year comes from Home Depot, where it is running a big sale on all of the Quickjack products, including both the 5,000-pound Quickjack car lifts. If you don't already know what the Quickjack is, it's kind of a cross between a professional shop lift and a jack and jack stands. By that, I mean it's easy to slide in place under your vehicle and then it safely lifts that vehicle up to over a foot above ground level. It's perfect for the serious home mechanic, and Home Depot is offering it for $350 off its normal asking price. And if you need a lift with a little more muscle, QuickJack also makes the BL-7000SLX, with a 7,000-pound capacity that's also on special for $300 off.

Vector Also available from Home Depot are a number of other garage accessories that should help make life a little easier. We especially like the Vector 6V/12V battery maintainer for around $13. Having a maintainer on any vehicle you don't drive regularly -- especially if you live in places with gnarly winters -- is a game-changer and will save you tons of cash on batteries going forward.

Blackline Maybe those Quickjacks -- as cool as they are -- are a little rich for your blood. No worries, Northern Tool has you covered with the Blackline 3.5-ton low-profile floor jack, which is on sale for $130 -- that's $50 off its normal price.

Safeguard If you're buying a jack, then you better throw in a set of Safeguard 6-ton jack stands with a locking safety pin for an additional $110 to make sure you're not only relying on the strength of the jack to keep you from being crushed. These should make for a good upgrade on the super-cheap stands from that other cheap tool store.

Husky Buying tools as a kit is a good way of saving money on a bunch of commonly used tools all at once, and this tool kit from Husky is a stellar example of that. You get not only 270 hand tools including ratchets, sockets, wrenches and more, but you also get them in a cool little tool chest that's way more rad than the typical blow-molded clamshell case. If you're looking for a set with few more goodies, a 290-piece set is also on special for $80 off.

Husky Sure, you can totally get away with some basic, nonratcheting combination wrenches for 99% of the jobs you will find yourself doing, but having better tools isn't about doing things, it's about being able to do them better and easier. Once you get a set of ratcheting wrenches in your collection, you'll never look back -- and this set from Husky is a hell of a deal.

GoPro These days, you're heavily discouraged from going out and hanging out with your pals, but that doesn't mean they have to miss out on your epic drives in the canyons (or embarrassing fails, for that matter) because the GoPro Hero9 is on sale for Black Friday at Best Buy for $400.

GoPro So you're not balling enough to justify a $400 action camera that's 5K-capable -- but what about one that's $300? Now we're talking! The Hero8 is still a wildly competent action cam that will serve you faithfully until you improperly attach it to something and it flies off at 100-plus miles per hour.

Compustar If you live in the parts of the country where it gets really, really cold in the winter then you know how desirable a remote starter can be. Unfortunately, not every car comes with this feature from the factory, so what are you supposed to do to fix that? Have this kit from Compustar installed and never sit in a freezing car again!

Kenwood Dashcams are becoming more and more popular as a way to stave off car crime or to at least be able to call out your neighbor for dinging your door in your parking garage. The thing is, most of them come from weird brands you've never heard of. This one comes from Kenwood and offers a nice, bright screen so you can check out what the camera is seeing and also review footage. it's also super-discounted for Black Friday.

Schumacher Power outages, dead batteries and other electricity-related inconveniences are common in the colder and stormier parts of the year, but you can stave off some of them with a solid power pack like this one from Schumacher. With 1,200 peak amps, you'll have no issue turning over your car, and with 110-volt outlets, you can power all kinds of stuff around the house if necessary. The best part is that it's on sale for less than $100.

What if you don't need to make any big-ticket purchases, and instead you just need some shop supplies or a set of hubcaps for a '72 Pinto hatchback? That's where the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from Advance Auto Parts come in. See, Advance is offering 25% off all purchases from its website using the code BF25 on Nov. 26 and 27, and CYBER25 on Monday, Nov. 30. It's as easy as that, so stock up on brake cleaner, shop towels and pine tree air fresheners for 2021.

So, that's it. Plenty of solid recommendations to get stuff done in your own garage or ways to give not-so-subtle hints to your partner that they need to get stuff done in the garage. Keep your eyes peeled on Roadshow for more Best lists and holiday gift guides as we get closer to the end of the year.