Bentley's new Flying Spur will have 3D leather upholstery

Bentley is preparing to introduce a new version of its Flying Spur sedan, and the latest teaser provides an idea of the incredible attention-to-detail that Crewe's craftspeople are putting into the new ultra-luxury car.

Specifically, Bentley said Thursday that the new Flying Spur will use a new type of leather upholstery with a three-dimensional diamond effect. The company promised that, as ever, the Flying Spur will offer "an unparalleled touring experience for the driver and passengers alike."

Earlier this year, Bentley offered up two teasers of the outside of the new Flying Spur. The car will offer an ornately designed take on the brand's "Flying B" hood ornament, while a sketch revealed that it might have some design cues from the two-door Continental GT range. So far Bentley has said only that the new car will be fully revealed later this year.

As to other details, it's fair to assume the flying Spur might use the same touchscreen infotainment system as the newest Continental GT. That car's powertrains might carry over, too; they comprise a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 with 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque and a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 good for 542 hp and 568 lb-ft.

The current version of the Bentley Flying Spur was revealed at the 2013 Geneva Motor Show. The introduction of the new model comes in the year of Bentley's 100th anniversary.