Bentley Mulsanne W.O. Edition celebrates the company's centenary

Bentley will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, and to celebrate, the company is releasing 100 special-edition Mulsannes. But these super-luxurious sedans don't just bear founder W.O. Bentley's name, they include an original piece of one his final creations, too.

Yes, all 100 of the Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner models will have a piece of Bentley's original 8 Litre car inside. The Mulliner illuminated cocktail cabinet will feature a display window, behind which a slide of the 8 Litre's crankshaft is showcased, with an inscription detailing the significance of this piece. The 8 Litre was the last car W.O. Bentley designed for the company, in 1930.

Enlarge Image Bentley

The interior is done up in a style that pays homage to the original 8 Litre, as well. The W.O. Edition uses Fireglow Heritage hides with Beluga detailing and stitching. Dark Satin Burr Walnut veneer accents the interior, with Fireglow lambswool rugs, glass tumblers and, of course, privacy curtains.

Outside, the W.O. Editions feature a signature Onyx paint, though Bentley will happily let customers order colors. A small W.O. Bentley signature is displayed on the lower bumper, and special centenary badging is found on the wheel center caps and door sills.

The W.O. Edition by Mulliner is available on all three Mulsanne models, including the Speed. The car will make its official debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in August, and the first customer deliveries will happen next year, coinciding with Bentley's 100th year.