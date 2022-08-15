Bentley Mulliner Batur Promises 3D-Printed 18-Karat Gold

Bentley gave us the first teaser last week for its upcoming Mulliner Batur, a coachbuilt model that will preview the sort of styling we'll find on the automaker's future production EVs. Now, with its reveal just a few days away, Bentley has sent out another teaser with a bit more information.

Bentley on Monday published a second teaser for the Mulliner Batur, which will make its debut during Monterey Car Week on Aug. 20. The new teaser shows the stately coupe from the side, highlighting some very powerful fenders alongside thin taillights and just a hint of the front end. The first teaser showed off parts of the grille, so most of the remaining mystery is in the lower half the vehicle, which remains obscured for now.

The automaker promises that this ultra exclusive model will be extremely customizable, with its lucky customers able to change "the color and finish of every surface and component." That leaves a lot of leeway for owners to be able to build something truly unique. Bentley mentioned a number of finishes on offer, including low-carbon leather, natural fiber composites and, perhaps most intriguingly, 3D-printed 18-karat gold.

Even though the Batur will preview future EV design language cues, this car isn't actually electric. It still relies on Bentley's tried-and-true W12 gas engine, which will produce more power than ever before, according to Bentley's press release, although it's unclear if electrification will be part of the overall package. We'll find out for sure on Saturday evening.