Bentley just built a British Hellcat

Carfection said they'd kill me if I wrote this, but the new Bentley Continental Supersports is absolutely a British Hellcat. For the most part.

The Supersports packs a 6.0-liter W12 (the cylinders aren't arranged in the traditional V style), good for 700 horsepower and 750 pound-feet of torque. That's an improvement of 79 horsepower and 160 pound-feet over the previous 2009 Supersports. It provides enough forward thrust to send the car to 60 in 3.4 seconds, and it won't run out of hustle until 209 mph. Bentley calls it the world's fastest four-seat car.

That's where the Hellcat analogy runs out of steam, though. Whereas the 707-horsepower Hellcat is a brutish mess of hard plastic and medium-quality materials, the Bentley brims with super-fine leather, carbon fiber and hand-stitched components. The Hellcat can't ever find traction, whereas the Continental Supersports has torque-vectoring all-wheel drive.

The Supersports' benefits don't end there. An optional titanium exhaust helps keep the unsprung weight nice and low, and carbon ceramic brakes will bring this big ol' Brit to a stop over and over without issue. If you'd watched Carfection's review of the Hellcat (embedded below), you'd know the kitty's brakes are made of hopes and dreams.

OK, so maybe I just made the Hellcat analogy to rustle some UK jimmies. The cars are clearly two entirely different beasts. What really matters is that Bentley just built one hell of a performance car, with a power output not seen on any other Bentley model.

Enlarge Image Photo by Bentley