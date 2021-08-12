Bentley Flying Spur gets the fancy-pants Mulliner treatment

Enlarge Image Bentley

How do you up the fancy factor of a super-plush Bentley? Give it to the folks at Mulliner. Bentley's in-house bespoke commissioning division definitely knows a thing or two about elegance, and Mulliner's latest creation is a special-edition Flying Spur, making its debut Friday during Monterey Car Week.

The exterior changes aren't major, but definitely help this Flying Spur stand out. There's a restyled front grille, silver-painted mirror caps and an electronically deploying Flying B hood ornament. The Mulliner also has a unique set of gray-painted 22-inch wheels, and the self-leveling center caps ensure the Bentley logo stays upright as the wheels turn.

Inside the Flying Spur, Mulliner's touches are a bit more extravagant. There are eight different three-color combinations that buyers can choose from, all with the same excellent attention to detail you'd expect from a Bentley. The one you see in the accompanying photos is called Ascot, with imperial blue leather on the dashboard and doors, light tan on the seats and white piping and accents.

In addition, the Mulliner Flying Spur has Bentley's diamond-in-diamond seat quilting, three-dimensional leather door details and chrome inlays. Special Mulliner graphics are found throughout the interior, and veneered picnic tables deploy from the front seat-backs at the push of a button.

Interestingly, Bentley is offering the Mulliner treatment with all three of the Flying Spur's powertrains. That means V8, W12 and V6 Hybrid models can be had with this fancy updo; we definitely recommend the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.

Oh, and price? Well, as they say, if you have to ask...