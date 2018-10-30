Bentley considering electric vehicle, report says

Enlarge Image Bentley

Bentley is considering releasing an all-electric vehicle to help offset the CO2 emissions from the rest of its fleet, according to a report published Tuesday by Automotive News.

The proposed electric Bentley would likely be built on a forthcoming EV-specific platform developed in conjunction with fellow Volkswagen Group brands Porsche and Audi. Automotive News says the model could be seen as soon as 2025. A Bentley spokesperson declined to discuss the matter with Roadshow.

It's unclear what shape the possible EV would take, be it Continental, Bentayga, Mulsanne or Flying Spur. If executed properly, a battery-powered Bentley could give buyers an option above and beyond what EV companies like Tesla are able to provide in terms of brand cachet and outright luxury.

Bentley currently offers a plug-in hybrid version of its Bentayga SUV as its most eco-friendly option, and it has confirmed plans to expand that PHEV drivetrain to its other models. That alone could help offset a fair amount of Bentley's overall very high corporate average CO2 emissions.