Be prepared for roadside emergencies with up to 38% off these portable jump starters

Nexpow

Getting caught in the middle of nowhere with a dead car battery isn't just frustrating and alarming, it can be pretty expensive as well with if you end up having to get towed. You can't always depend on another car coming to come along and give you a jump, so the best way to avoid this headache altogether is with a battery-powered jump starter that you can keep in your car. This way, you're always prepared. Luckily, for today only, Amazon is offering up to 38% off Nexpow jump starters to help you get where you're going, no matter what the road throws at you. This deal expires tonight at 2:59 a.m. ET tonight, so be sure to get your orders in before then.

There are a few different models included in this sale, but even the , with a peak current of 1,500 amps, carries enough power to jump start a gas engine of up to 7 liters, or diesel engine of 5.5 liters. The , which is just $12 more, bumps that up to 2,500 amps, enough to start a gas or diesel engine of up to 8 liters. All models come with some helpful additional safety features as well. They also double as a power bank with USB-inputs so you can charge your phone, tablet or smart watch, and come with a built-in LED flash light that you can use to get a good look at your engine while hooking up your jumper cables or signal for help with the SOS mode.