Barrett-Jackson just sold a 1997 Toyota Supra for $176,000

People are Supra crazy right now. Specifically, they're mad for the Mark IV car that was built in the 1990s and early 2000s and immortalized in The Fast and the Furious.

Auction prices for these cars have been going through the roof, commanding prices once demanded almost exclusively by muscle cars or European classics. Now though, Supra prices might be headed even higher if the recent sale of a 1997 Anniversary Edition car by Barrett-Jackson is any indicator.

How much did this Supra sell for? Well, hold onto your butt because it sold for $176,000 in a no-reserve auction. Just for some context, that car cost approximately $39,900 when new, which with inflation works out to around $63,664 today.

So what was it that makes this particular Supra so unique that it would command a price similar to a base-model Audi R8? Rarity, for one. The Anniversary edition was only made in 1997. Next, this car has a targa roof (like the orange car in The Fast and the Furious), of which there were only 376 made in this car's particular color. Next and maybe most importantly, it's got a manual transmission.

It's also got low-ish miles - just under 70,000 on the clock -- and is also a two-owner, almost totally stock car. That last bit is especially important since many of these cars were modified to the gills when their values weren't so high.

Barrett-Jackson didn't respond to Roadshow's request for comment.

