Ball on a budget: 2018 GMC Terrain pricing starts at $25,970

After nine model years on the market, GMC finally saw fit to redesign its two-row Terrain, a slightly fancier version of Chevrolet's Equinox. It goes on sale this summer, but now, we finally know how much it'll cost.

The 2018 GMC Terrain starts at $25,970. That price will net you a front-wheel-drive Terrain SL, with a list of standard equipment that includes LED running lights and taillights, four USB ports, keyless entry and cloth seats. The base engine is a 170-horsepower, 1.5-liter turbocharged I4, but the cars offered at launch will come with a 252-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbocharged I4.

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

If you want all-wheel drive, you'll have to move up to the SLE trim. An all-wheel-drive Terrain SLE starts at $30,545. SLE models can also be equipped with Chevrolet's new 1.6-liter, turbocharged diesel I4. FWD SLE diesels start at $32,565, and adding AWD bumps that price up to $34,315.

Buyers who want more standard equipment may want to move up to the Terrain SLT, which adds chrome exterior accents, heated leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and a 110-volt power outlet. A FWD Terrain SLT starts at $32,295, AWD brings that price up to $34,045 and throwing in the diesel engine bumps the price to $35,140 ($36,890 if you want all four wheels working).

At the tippy-top of the Terrain lineup is the Denali, GMC's fanciest trim level. Additions to the mix include Denali logos everywhere, a heated steering wheel, unique interior trim and a power passenger seat. There are no diesels here, so there are only two price points -- FWD Denalis start at $38,495, while AWD raises the price to $40,245.