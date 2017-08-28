Autonomous Smart EV concept with carsharing in mind headed for Frankfurt

Smart captured the world's imagination with its diminutive ForTwo lineup, but it's never really found its feet as a profitable arm of Daimler's automotive empire. The promise of self-driving, shared urban mobility could yet be its savior.

To that end, Smart has announced plans to show a pure-electric concept car at September's Frankfurt Motor Show, and the vehicle is expected to incorporate full autonomy and built-in carsharing capabilities. Judging by the teaser image shown below, the concept car will also communicate its intentions to pedestrians and other motorists with a dynamic billboard-like display screen in its nose.

Daimler says the Smart concept will be the company's first vehicle to reflect its new "CASE" corporate strategy: "Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric." And as you may recall, Smart made headlines in February by announcing plans to end sales of all gas-powered models in the US -- 2018 model-year ForTwos will be electric only.

No word yet on what's under the hood of the unnamed show car, but it could very well be a version of what powers today's production ForTwo Electric Drive. The latter's pure-electric powertrain offers 80 horsepower, 118-pound feet of torque, and a 17.6-kWh lithium-ion battery good for 124 miles of range in the city.

We'll know more September 12, when the Smart concept bows alongside new vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, which are set to include a new EQ electric concept and Mercedes-AMG's long-awaited Project One hypercar.