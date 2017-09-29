Autonomous drones are delivering coffee to the Swiss

Daimler AG

I don't know about you, but I've always dreamt of having my coffee delivered to me from the sky and at 40mph.

Mercedes-Benz has just made that dream a reality for a few lucky people in Zurich. Teaming up with e-commerce startup Siroop and drone logistics provider Matternet, the car manufacturer hopes to use the drone technology to speed up delivery times.

Here's how it works: Customers in need of coffee beans, for example, place an order with Siroop, an online shopping platform, which stocks drone-ready items from retailer Black & Blaze Coffee Roasting Co. The coffee drones then fly to one of four predetermined locations in Zurich's city centre (about 6 miles away), where they land on the rooftops of Mercedes-Benz Vito vans, which then drive the order the final stretch to the customer.

"We have the great opportunity here to conduct the most extensive testing in an urban environment to date. Validating our concept together with customers and project partners in an early phase will greatly advance the development," said Stefan Maurer, Head of Future Transportation at Mercedes-Benz Vans, in a statement.

A trial program, the drones will be in operation for three weeks. Other products such as consumer electronics and e-commerce items weighing up to two kilograms are also available.