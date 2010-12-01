Automotive journalists name 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 'Urban Car of the Year'

GM

The 2011 Chevy Cruze this week was voted "Urban Car of The Year" by Decisive Media and an independent panel of 15 automotive journalists.

The Chevy Cruze, which comes in five including the Cruze LS, Cruze LT, Cruze 2LT, Eco Cruze, and Cruze LTZ, has an MSRP range from $16,995 to $22,695 in the U.S.

"If you really want to see evidence of a turnaround at GM, look no farther than Cruze," said Lyndon Conrad Bell, editor in chief of Decisive Auto. "Handsome styling, an attractive interior, competent power trains, an enjoyable driving experience, exceptional practicality, and ready affordability all come together to make the Chevrolet Cruze Decisive Auto's 2011 'Urban Car of The Year.'"

The Cruze is a compact car, with midsize car features including 10 airbags, StabiliTrak electronic stability control with rollover sensing, traction control, antilock brakes, collapsible pedal system, power rear-door child safety locks, and limited subscriptions to OnStar and XM Satellite radio.

"We set out to redefine the compact segment with Cruze by offering customers more of the features they want for less money than comparably equipped competitive models," said Margaret Brooks, Chevrolet Small Car marketing director. "The Cruze offers significantly more value than the competition--with more standard equipment, segment leading safety features, segment leading fuel economy and a fun-to-drive ride characteristic."