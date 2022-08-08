Multiple Audi, VW Models Recalled Over Exploding Airbags

What's happening More than 1,200 Audi and Volkswagen vehicles from the 2016 model year are being recalled due to airbags that could explode. Why it matters An exploding airbag could send sharp pieces of metal into the cabin during a crash, possibly injuring or killing passengers. Even without an explosion, improper airbag deployment could fail to aid passengers as intended. What's next Audi and Volkswagen dealers will replace the front-passenger airbag modules in the affected vehicles.

A whole bunch of Audi and Volkswagen models are being recalled due to airbags that could explode, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents published this week. Thankfully, this is not a continuation of the massive Takata airbag recall and only concerns 1,216 vehicles in the US.

All of the affected cars are from the 2016 model year. They include the Audi A3 Cabriolet, A3 E-Tron, A3 Sedan, R8, S3 Sedan, TT Coupe, TT Roadster, Volkswagen E-Golf, Golf, Golf GTI, Golf R and Golf Sportwagen.

Why the large spread? "The recalled vehicles were assembled with passenger airbag inflators manufactured in the same production batch as the affected vehicle," NHTSA said. "The airbag inflator of one Audi A3 involved in an accident [burst] when deployed."

Audi and Volkswagen dealers will replace the entire front-passenger airbag module in these vehicles, and of course, the work will be performed free of charge. Owners will be notified by mail beginning in late September.