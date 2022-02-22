Audi and Verizon Team Up To Bring 5G Connectivity to New Models by 2024

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

The 5G cellular rollout has been less than smooth so far, vaccine conspiracy theories aside, with the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) big beef with the network and its possible affects on aircraft altimeters. That hasn't stopped the 5G hype train from rolling on, though, and now Audi is getting on it, according to an announcement made by the company on Tuesday.

By that, I mean that Audi is hopping into bed with Verizon to launch 5G connectivity in Audi models starting in 2024. What does this mean for consumers? Well, according to Audi, the increased bandwidth of 5G will mean that new, more data-intensive driver assistance features will be possible, which also likely means that more robust automated driving features will also be possible. These will probably be tied in with cellular-based vehicle-to-everything connectivity.

"Audi was the first automaker to bring in-vehicle Wi-Fi to customers as well as 4G LTE connectivity in the 2015 A3, and we will be among the first to bring the next generation of connectivity to our customers in the U.S.," said Filip Brabec, senior VP of product planning for Audi of America, in a statement. "We value our partnership with Verizon and their eagerness to push the boundaries of what's possible as cars continue to become even more connected."

Other benefits that are arguably less useful but still nice include the ability to download or stream stuff much more quickly and in better quality than previously possible. This also means that over-the-air updates will be quicker and easier, and that's always nice.