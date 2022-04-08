Audi Urbansphere Concept Teased Ahead of April 19 Debut

Audi

Audi will unveil the Urbansphere concept on April 19, and the automaker released a teaser of its futuristic little electro-pod on Friday. The Urbansphere is the third concept in Audi's sphere series, following the Skysphere roadster and ultraluxe Grandsphere.

Unlike the Skysphere and Grandsphere, the Urbansphere will be designed with city commuting in mind. "This is taking it to the most condensed level," Audi brand head Henrik Wenders told us last year. Think something along the lines of 2019's AI:Me concept.

The teaser image doesn't show anything unexpected. The Urbansphere will have the usual small hatchback shape with two rows of seats. It does appear to have rear-hinged suicide doors, however, which is always extremely cool to see. You can bet the Urbansphere will have an electric powertrain and it'll likely be autonomous -- in theory, anyway.

Audi was originally scheduled to show the Urbansphere concept at the 2022 Beijing Motor Show, but that event was canceled due to the pandemic. The premiere will now take place online, so check back on April 19 for the full scoop.