Audi Urbansphere concept will debut in China next spring

Enlarge Image Audi

Audi's "sphere" series of concepts includes three vehicles, two of which have already been unveiled. The transforming Skysphere design study made its public premiere during Monterey Car Week and the dramatic Grandsphere sedan debuted on Thursday just ahead of the Munich Auto Show. Rounding out this trio is the Urbansphere concept, which is scheduled to be unveiled next year.

But what is this mysterious vehicle and when might we actually see it? An Audi representative confirmed to Roadshow the Urbansphere will debut in the spring. This concept is expected to make a splash at the upcoming Beijing Motor Show (or Auto China 2022 if you prefer) in late April.

The automaker plans to debut this concept in China because it's the most important market for the brand. Audi could unveil the Urbansphere concept at the Geneva Motor Show a couple months earlier, but then it would have to compete with a host of exotic-car reveals. The Beijing shindig is also much more focused on urban mobility and related technologies, so it's a nice fit.

As for the vehicle itself, the name suggests it's a small, city-friendly runabout, one that likely has a spacious interior, just like Audi's other "sphere" concepts. An all-electric drivetrain is all but guaranteed. Rumor has it this vehicle may even be an evolution of the AI:Me concept that was unveiled at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show. That design study was all electric and loaded with technology, including Level 4 autonomous capability. The AI:Me is about the size of an Audi A3 with more interior headroom than a Q3 SUV.

Whatever it is, we can't wait to see the upcoming Urbansphere concept. If the Skysphere and Grandsphere concepts are any indication, this car should have sophisticated styling and loads of futuristic tech.