Audi Shanghai E-Tron concept sketch shows off razor-thin headlights

In 2017, Audi used the Auto Shanghai motor show to pull back the wraps on its E-Tron Sportback concept. Since time is a flat circle, Audi's back at it at Auto Shanghai 2021 with yet another E-Tron electric concept, and its teaser promises something mean.

Audi released a teaser for its upcoming Auto Shanghai electric concept car ahead of the vehicle's debut, which will take place late Sunday night in the US. While it doesn't have a name, and while it doesn't offer up much in the way of information, there's at least one important thing we can glean from this teaser: It's not an SUV.

I mean, I guess it could be, but those proportions are not generally SUV-ish, with an extremely low ride height and a long, curvy hood that leads to a relatively thin front end. Of course, it's a concept car, so I'm not surprised that it's slammed to the ground, but I'll eat my hat if this thing somehow ends up a high-rider.

Despite their small stature, the headlights really stand out. They are probably the thinnest actual headlights I've ever seen -- usually, vehicles with lights like this usually leave them for turn signals and daytime running lights, with a larger set lower down for actual nighttime illumination. Not here, though; it looks like everything's coming straight out of those razor-thin bad boys.

Keep your eyes peeled to Roadshow (you were already doing that, right?) this coming weekend to see what Audi has in store for Shanghai and beyond.