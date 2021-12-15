Audi S1 Hoonitron is Ken Block's awesome new electric Gymkhana ride

Enlarge Image Audi

Ken Block is an Audi man these days, and not only will he help the division develop its electric cars, he's heading back to Gymkhana with a fresh set of wheels. Not just any set of wheels, but a purpose-built electric drift car that looks positively delightful. On Wednesday, Audi introduced us to the S1 Hoonitron.

If you're seeing more than a passing resemblance to the Audi Sport S1 Quattro of the past, you are not mistaken. The company's design brief was to bring the legendary design back to reality with a modern interpretation of the legendary rally car. "It was about creating a modern, all-electric interpretation of the S1 Pikes Peak," head designer Mark Lichte said. And this car came to life very quickly, with a timeline of four weeks from the first drawing to a final design ready for assembly. Audi Sport and the design team worked side-by-side with Block to make the Hoonitron a reality, and I have to say, good job to all parties involved.

Aside from the wonderful throwback design, the car rides on a carbon-fiber chassis and boasts all safety standards to meet the FIA regulations. Audi's not ready to talk about what kind of power it makes, other than saying there's "power galore," but it does rock two electric motors and an all-wheel drive system. Block only just test drove the car last month in Germany and said the S1 Hoonitron is an all-new experience for him.

Block will get busy with the car soon, though. Audi and Block plan a new chapter for the iconic Gymkhana series under the working title of "Elektrikhana." It'll feature the star drifter once again tackling wild courses, stunts and big drifts. It's unclear if Travis Pastrana and Subaru will still do their own thing with another Gymkhana as well.

"The Hoonitron is writing the next chapter in our history and taking our Gymkhana story into the future," Block said.