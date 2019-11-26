Audi's RSQ E-Tron returns in the Spies in Disguise short, Lunch Break

It's been a while since we heard from cartoon secret agent Lance Sterling and his Audi RSQ E-Tron concept -- over a year in fact -- but it would seem that Spies in Disguise is back with a new short and a new release date.

The short is called Lunch Break. It features Lance Sterling (voiced by Will Smith) and his scientist sidekick Walter Beckett (voiced by Tom Holland) in the midst of a car chase -- with missiles, naturally -- that finds its way into the metro train station and eventually leads to tangling with a train.

The RSQ E-Tron concept still looks rad, even for a cartoon, and we can appreciate a secret agent making an attempt to reduce his carbon footprint, giant explosions notwithstanding.

We're betting Elon Musk and the crew at Tesla will have some feelings about Sterling's use of the term Autopilot, though.

Spies in Disguise comes out on Christmas, and the RSQ E-Tron likely comes out, well, never.