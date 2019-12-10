Audi RS5 gains a few tweaks, looks better than ever

Enlarge Image Audi

The Audi RS5 was hardly frumpy-looking before, and the latest updates are as athletic and impressive-looking as ever.

The German automaker on Tuesday showed off updates to both the RS5 coupe and RS5 Sportback destined for Europe, and these updates are coming to America. An Audi USA spokesperson told Roadshow there's no specific date, but that we should look for the car "sometime in 2020."

The slight refresh adds a mix of minor things to sweeten the package. Outside, the exterior gets a wider and flatter front grille that falls more in line with the RS6 and RS7. There's also a thoughtful nod to the 1984 Audi Sport Quattro in the slim air vents sitting just above the grille. I dig those a lot. The front air inlets also get a new pentagonal shape that plays well with the updated face, and the optional matrix LED headlights get darkened bezels.

Moving to the side profile, Audi says the wheel arches are now 1.6 inches wider, you know, for more visual width. Making your way to the rear of the updated sports car shows off a redesigned rear diffusor with the typical dual exhaust outlets sitting proudly. They still play the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6's soundtrack as 444 horsepower roar to life, accompanied by 442 pound-feet of torque. Keep the throttle to floor and 62 mph comes in 3.9 seconds.

The rest of the mechanical bits stay the same. An eight-speed automatic sends the 444 hp to all four wheels and the RS Sport suspension remains standard.

RS5 Coupe buyers may be interested to know the roof is now constructed in carbon fiber with a carbon-fiber reinforced plastic structure to shave just under nine pounds from the total curb weight. There are also gloss black, matte aluminum and carbon-fiber style packages to race up the exterior as the potential owner sees fit. While you're at it, choose one of two new colors added to the paint wheel: Turbo Blue or Tango Red.

Inside there's a familiar interior save for the infotainment system. Audi's latest MMI Touch system is onboard, housed in a 10.1-inch touchscreen unit. Here, the large display is ever-so-slightly tilted toward the driver, and if buyers opt for built-in navigation, they'll unlock a host of other information the screen can display; drive temperature, longitudinal and lateral acceleration, the quattro sport differential, the tire pressure and tire temperature are some of the factoids the RS5 will spit out for drivers.

Further optional is the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit, which comes with unique RS graphics.

Audi said the updated RS5 will go on sale in Europe "shortly" with a starting price equivalent to $92,500 at current exchange rates. For comparison, today's RS5 starts at $74,200 before destination in the US.