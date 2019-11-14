Audi RS Q8 poised for a Los Angeles Auto Show debut

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Audi is ready to make a play in the high-performance SUV space with its RS Q8, based on the standard Q8 crossover SUV. The German automaker confirmed on Thursday that it will show the production car at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, though it's staying quiet about final specifications.

What we do know is this speedy SUV will don an electrified powertrains. Specifically, Audi said we'll see a 48-volt mild-hybrid system paired with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine. It's the same engine that serves the RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback.

The mild-hybrid system can recover 12 kilowatts worth of energy for the onboard lithium-ion battery, and this will let the RS Q8 move on electric power alone for up to 40 seconds. The company said drivers will feel this happen between 34 mph and 99 mph.

After Audi previously confirmed earlier this month that the RS Q8 will employ the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, it meant we'll see at least 592 horsepower from the powertrain. That's what its other RS brethren manage with the same power plant.

Not only is the RS Q8 a fast thing on paper, but it flexes in real life, too. Audi also revealed this month that the performance SUV is now the Nurburgring Nordschleife record holder among SUVs. It took a lap around the German circuit in just 7:42.253, or just over six seconds quicker than the previous record holder, the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S.

We'll see something on the other end of the spectrum from Audi in LA, too. The German luxury brand will show off the production E-Tron Sportback at the auto show as well. The LA Auto Show opens Nov. 18 and we'll be on the ground with the latest. Stay tuned.