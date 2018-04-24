A potential fire in a car is never a good thing, which is why Audi is recalling 1.16 million vehicles worldwide for coolant pump issues. Of those, 342,867 units are in the US that include the 2013-2017 A4 sedan and Allroad, 2013-2017 A5 coupe and cabriolet, 2012-2015 A6 and 2013-2017 Q5 crossover SUV equipped with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

Audi says the water pump problems can lead to a potential vehicle fire in a couple of different scenarios. Under the first, debris can get lodged inside the water pump and cause it to short-circuit. The other has moisture within the pump also causing a potential short-circuit. In either case a short-circuiting coolant pump increases the chance of a vehicle fire.

To the fix the problem, dealers will install an upgraded water pump with a pressure compensation element to help prevent moisture accumulation and update engine control module software on the recalled vehicles.

Audi will begin notifying owners of affected vehicles on or before June 11 by mail, but didn't say when the new parts will be available.