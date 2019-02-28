Audi R8 V10 Decennium celebrates 10 years of 10-cylinder excellence

Ten years ago, Audi shoved a 10-cylinder engine into a supercar, and since then, the R8 has proven mighty popular. The automaker refreshed its mid-engine masterpiece for 2019, but it's not done yet, because there's a new special edition on the horizon.

Audi on Thursday unveiled the R8 V10 Decennium, a limited-edition variant of its 10-cylinder supercar. It packs the same updates as the rest of the R8 lineup, including a remodeled nose and a fancy new rear diffuser, but the Decennium adds to that with a special matte gray paint job. Its 20-inch wheels leave a lot of open space so buyers can revel in a brake system that's larger than most people's heads.

As for the interior, it's a black-on-black-on-black affair. Glossy carbon fiber inlays add a bit of variety, while the sport seats pick up a rhombus-pattern stitching. There's copper contrast stitching on the steering wheel and gear lever, along with the center armrest, door armrest and door rail. The steering wheel has an Alcantara suede rim for easier gripping. As you might expect, Decennium badges are everywhere. Hell, even the puddle lamps have a Decennium badge design.

The more powerful of Audi's two V10 variants lives under the engine cover. The 5.2-liter V10 puts out 620 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque, enough to move this all-wheel-drive beast to 62 miles per hour in just 3.1 seconds. Give it enough pavement, and it'll hit nearly 206 mph. The 620-horsepower V10 is also available in the standard R8's more powerful guise, while the base version of this engine (if you could call it that) makes a still-impressive 570 hp.

Only 222 examples of the R8 V10 Decennium will be built. Some will be coming to the US, but it's unclear how many will be allocated for our shores, and it's also unclear how much it'll cost over here. Audi did say that the Decennium will cost 222,000 euro (about $252,000) in Germany, which represents a 22,000-euro (about $25,000) premium over the "normal" 620-hp R8 V10.