Audi teases Q8 SUV again, looks a lot like Lamborghini's Urus

Enlarge Image Audi

In late April, Audi teased an SUV silhouette that we assumed would be the new Q8. Audi's latest teaser confirms that, and it gives us way more information about the new ute's tuchus.

Audi took to Facebook to show off a sketch of the new Q8's rear end. Referred to in the post as a "SUV with coupe design," the Q8 will exist atop Audi's SUV lineup as a sleeker Q7 that seems to borrow a good amount of its design from the Lamborghini Urus, which has a very similar backside, albeit a bit less coupe-like.

It makes sense that the Q8 would resemble its Lamborghini cousin, since they both live on Volkswagen's MLBevo platform. It's the same platform that underpins the new Q7, the Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne and VW Touareg. That means the Q8 could reliably borrow a number of powertrains from its family, including a plug-in hybrid variant.

The Q8's sketch doesn't look all that different from the Q8 concept that launched at the Detroit Auto Show in 2017, either. The concept sported the same two-tier screen layout that we see in the 2019 Audi A8, which hits dealers later this year. The Q8 likely won't come out until some time in 2019.