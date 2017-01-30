Audi recalls nearly 600,000 Q5 and A5 models over fire, airbag risks

Up Next Watch how an engine warms up, thanks to a thermal camera

If you own an Audi A5 or Q5, listen up: Your luxury German ride may be under recall.

The Four-Ring brand is recalling select 2013 to 2017 model-year A5 coupe, A5 Cabriolet and Q5 SUVs equipped with the company's popular 2.0-liter TFSI engine. Some 342,867 vehicles are covered in all.

The issue with these turbocharged engines is that their electric cooling pumps may be susceptible to getting blocked with debris. That impaired condition can lead to overheating and possibly a fire.

To address the problem, Audi will update the coolant pump's software so that its power supply shuts off if the component becomes blocked by debris. The automaker will begin notifying owners soon, with the recall expected to commence beginning February 20.

Speaking of the Q5, in a completely separate recall issue, 2011 to 2017 models equipped with sunroofs may have a roof drainage problem that can allow water to drip into the foam surrounding the side head airbag inflation canister. That condition can result in corrosion, which may eventually damage the canister. If the corroded canister is deployed, the inflator itself may explode and spray shrapnel into the cabin. Some 234,054 examples of the mid-size Q5 crossover are affected by this recall campaign.

Audi technicians will inspect the inflator canister and coat it or replace it as necessary, and they will also remove the foam enclosure. The recall is set to begin in February.