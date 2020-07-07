Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron concept debut: Watch the livestream here

Audi's taxonomy doesn't take much effort to decipher. The number signifies its position among its family members, while E-Tron now refers to battery-electric propulsion and Sportback means a sleeker, coupe-like roof line that offers a bit more fashion than the longroof variants. Thus, when Audi says it's debuting the Q4 Sportback E-Tron concept, you may already have a good idea of what to expect.

Audi has posted the livestream in which it will reveal the Q4 Sportback E-Tron concept on Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. PT (1:15 p.m. ET). The automaker has offered up a quick tease of the car in the preview thumbnail on its YouTube livestream page, but all Audi has actually said is that this unveil will show off the latest member of the Q family of SUVs.

Given what I said above, it's pretty easy to draw the conclusion that the Q4 Sportback E-Tron concept will be a coupe-ier crossover that packs electric propulsion and hangs out between the Q3 and Q5 in terms of physical footprint. Most of the underlying bits have already been previewed in various forms. The Europe-only Q3 Sportback gives us an idea of what the body will look like, while the original Q4 E-Tron concept first made its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show (RIP). We've also seen the E-Tron/Sportback combination by way of the E-Tron Sportback, which we saw in person in LA in November.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the Q4 Sportback E-Tron concept will be the platform. It's rumored to be the first Audi EV to use Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, a versatile EV chassis that will become the basis for a wide variety of VW Group vehicles, including the highly anticipated VW ID Buzz microbus. While what we see today is still called a concept, Audi previously told us the production version will match the concept pretty closely, so we're excited to see what's on the other side of the curtain.