Audi Q4 E-Tron seeks entry-level luxury EV buyers for $44,995

Audi

Audi's two newest electric vehicles are ready to hit the road. On Tuesday, Audi revealed prices for the 2022 Q4 E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback, the latter being the racier-looking of the two. This entry-level EV life starts at $44,995 after a $1,095 destination charge, but that's before factoring eligibility of a $7,500 tax credit into account. Also keep in mind the federal tax credit is non-refundable credit.

So, what do you get for that $44,995 price? A Q4 40 E-Tron, as this trim hierarchy goes. This model features rear-wheel drive and a single asynchronous electric motor. The EPA hasn't gotten its hands on the car yet for range and efficiency estimates, so we don't know how far it'll go on a single charge just yet.

The standard gear is, frankly, kind of disappointing for the price. Buyers receive heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a panoramic sunroof and LED lighting. Audi bakes in a host of active-safety and driver-assist systems, too. You need to add on a convenience package to gain wireless phone charging, auto dimming exterior and interior mirrors a power tailgate and more. Then there's a Premium Plus trim for the 40 E-Tron. That unlocks a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control plus some other goods. From there, you need a technology package to earn the fancy new Sonos premium audio, traffic sign recognition, and Audi's MMI Navigation Plus. That's a lot of extra coin that'll add up quickly.

Arguably, the Q4 50 E-Tron will be the volume seller, since it comes standard with Quattro all-wheel drive. It also adds a second motor for more power -- 295 horsepower compared to the 40's 201 hp. The EPA did test this particular trim and it'll do 241 miles on a charge. No matter which version, an 82 kilowatt-hour battery provides the car's juice, and it should charge from 5%-80% in under 40 minutes. That's assuming you plug into a 125-kilowatt fast charger.

The same packages, unfortunately, exist for the Q4 50 E-Tron, meaning there are lots of add-ons available at an extra cost. Additionally, there's a 20-inch wheel package, an S Line and S Line Plus package to race the EVs up some more and and a Prestige sub-trim. It adds animated lighting for the exterior, the super neat augmented reality head-up display and more. Prices for the Q4 50 E-Tron start at $50,995, and if you want the Sportback looks, you'll have to pay $53,785 to start.

No word on when these SUVs will hit dealers just yet, but those interested can configure their own vehicle right now.