Eight Audi, Porsche, VW models banned in South Korea for emissions cheats

Although the Volkswagen Group diesel scandal has largely subsided in the US and Europe, it continues to unravel in other parts of the world five years later. The latest news in the emissions-cheating scandal comes out of South Korea after the country named eight models it plans to ban due to emissions cheats.

The models that will no longer be sold in the country are the Audi A6 40 TDI, two Audi A6 50 TDI models, two Audi A7 50 TDI models, the Volkswagen Touareg V6 3.0 TDI, the Volkswagen Touareg 3.0 TDI 4Motion and the Porsche Cayenne, according to The Korea Herald on Tuesday. The South Korean Ministry of Environment found in its investigation that each company had"manipulated pollution control devices" in each of the named models.

Between May 2015 and January of this year, the eight vehicles sold a combined total of 1,261 units locally, and each car was found to spew 10 times the regulated amount of nitrogen oxide than when the government certified them for sale.

It's unclear if each car featured a so-called "defeat device" that was the subject of the VW scandal in the US, but the Ministry added "the emission mitigation devices perform at lower levels in driving conditions that are different from those when they were certificated."

Volkswagen did not immediately return a request for comment.

Plans are in the works to cancel importation licenses for all eight vehicles, and Audi, Porsche and VW will be presented with corrective action to make sure the 1,261 over-polluting cars will be regulated accordingly. However, the Ministry will also hit the companies with fines that total $9.8 million at current exchange rates.

The three VW Group brands came under fire in South Korea in June of 2018 after Germany first detected faulty emissions control systems. The companies then brought forth its own findings to the Ministry of Environment in November last year. VW Group has spent billions of dollars globally to pay fines, enact buybacks and scrap schemes, and settle lawsuits that surrounded the sale of diesel vehicles that over-polluted.