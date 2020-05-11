Audi's latest infotainment system trickles down to more affordable cars

Audi

Even Audi's most affordable cars will soon be pumped with more technology. The German luxury brand said on Monday that its MMI 3 infotainment system will be available in almost every single model by this fall with planned 2021 model year updates.

The system's been in Audi's most luxurious cars for a while now, and it does away with most physical controls. Instead, two screens handle infotainment and HVAC controls, and it's honestly pretty great overall. Of course, not every Audi supports the dual-touchscreen setup, so MMI 3 will be a little different in some more affordable cars from the company, such as the Q3, A4 and A5.

Regardless of car, MMI 3 packs a new chipset that makes the system 10 times faster than MMI 2, and voice commands will be even easier with HD voice communication. Verizon will supply internet for various functions, SiriusXM gets an upgrade with its 360L technology and the MyAudi app gets a total makeover. Cars equipped with factory navigation will also receive monthly map updates, rather than quarterly, and internet speeds are greatly improved with a 1Gbps LTE modem.

Audis further up the model hierarchy, like the Q8 and A7, are in for the same benefits, but we're more excited to see the great tech funnel down to more affordable cars from the brand. The slew of freshened Audi models hits dealers this fall with even more updates, like wireless Apple CarPlay and the brand's integrated toll module.