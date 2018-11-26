Audi E-Tron GT concept teased on video ahead of LA debut

The waiting will come to an end soon: on November 28 the #Audi #etron GT concept will celebrate its #world #premiere. Get first impressions here: Posted by AUDI AG on Sunday, November 25, 2018

Just two days ahead of its public debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Audi is once again teasing its E-Tron GT concept. While the highly stylized teaser video doesn't reveal that much more than we saw in an earlier teaser photo, it reminds us once again that the E-Tron GT will be a stylish and exciting halo model in Audi's E-Tron electric-car lineup.

The E-Tron GT is a concept "representing the future of the Audi performance portfolio," the automaker said in a press release Monday. Last month, Audi had promised the concept would be a "highly dynamic coupe." It will share its mechanical components with the forthcoming Porsche Taycan, not with the Audi E-Tron electric SUV. Though the E-Tron GT's specs remain a mystery, Porsche promises the Taycan will boast 600 horsepower, a driving range of around 300 miles and a 0-62-mph time of 3.5 seconds.

The E-Tron range will continue to expand, with Audi promising it will offer 12 all-electric vehicles by 2025. The first to reach production are the aforementioned E-Tron SUV and the E-Tron Sportback, which will follow next year. The E-Tron GT, however, is not expected to start production until 2020.

Check back with Roadshow on Wednesday, Nov. 28, for full details once the E-Tron GT concept is revealed at the LA Auto Show.