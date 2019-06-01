Audi E-Tron, Ferrari SF90 Stradale, fast Cadillacs and more: Roadshow's week in review

Welcome to Roadshow's week in review, where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the past seven days. The week began with major merger talk, picked up lots of speed with the unveiling of the fastest Ferrari ever, but stayed sustainable with a test of the 2019 Audi E-Tron.

Here's a look at our most important stories from May 26 to June 1, 2019.

Top reviews

2019 Audi E-Tron

As Audi's first dedicated electric vehicle, the E-Tron is poised to be a pivotal product. In fact, you can order one right now. If you're skeptical about the new E-Tron's range, reviews editor Antuan Goodwin literally put the E-Tron through an uphill battle, and even tested the SUV's 150-kilowatt rapid-charging capability to achieve "a strong finish."

2019 Mercedes-Benz S560 4Matic Coupe

With a $147,885 as-tested price, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S560 4Matic Coupe commands a hefty sum, but as the old saying goes, "You get what you pay for." After spending a week with the big Benz coupe, reviews editor Antuan Goodwin breaks down how that adage applies to what ultimately is a compelling option among heavy-hitting luxury two-doors.

2019 Volkswagen Arteon



The Volkswagen CC is out and the Arteon is in. Volkswagen's new flagship starts in the mid-$30,000 range. A full load of options bumps that price up by 10 grand, but as Managing Editor Steven Ewing notes after spending a week with the swoopy VW, "This is one luxury bargain you'd be foolish to ignore."

Top news



Top videos



2019 Lexus LC 500h: Slow and steady wins the race

Lexus LC 500h



Does the Lexus LC make you gush with joy every time you lay eyes on it? Yeah, the same thing happens with associate auto news editor Andrew Krok. He's pretty smitten with the 2019 Lexus LC 500h, but this love story has a caveat, which you can find out by hitting that Play button above.

The Rapide AMR has the last-ever naturally aspirated...

Aston Martin Rapide AMR



Aston Martin is only building 210 examples of its 205-mile-per-hour Rapide AMR, so seeing one on the roads will be a rare sight, let alone getting to drive one. Rarity never stops our Carfection team in the UK, though. They got a chance at a crack behind the wheel, and now it's your turn to hear about what it's like.

5 things you need to know about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz...

Goodbye, long-term Mercedes-Benz Metris



At Roadshow, we're no strangers to putting long-term test vehicles through their paces, whether for travel, leisure or commuting. In the case of our 12 months with the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris cargo van, though, we put it to work as our dedicated video-equipment hauler. Join reviews editor Emme Hall as she sends the Metris off into the sunset with five things you need to know about this Benz's impressive cargo credentials.