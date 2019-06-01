Audi E-Tron, Ferrari SF90 Stradale, fast Cadillacs and more: Roadshow's week in review

Welcome to Roadshow's week in review, where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the past seven days. The week began with major merger talk, picked up lots of speed with the unveiling of the fastest Ferrari ever, but stayed sustainable with a test of the 2019 Audi E-Tron.
Here's a look at our most important stories from May 26 to June 1, 2019.
Top reviews
2019 Audi E-Tron
As Audi's first dedicated electric vehicle, the E-Tron is poised to be a pivotal product. In fact, you can order one right now. If you're skeptical about the new E-Tron's range, reviews editor Antuan Goodwin literally put the E-Tron through an uphill battle, and even tested the SUV's 150-kilowatt rapid-charging capability to achieve "a strong finish."
Click here to read our 2019 Audi E-Tron second drive review.
2019 Mercedes-Benz S560 4Matic Coupe
With a $147,885 as-tested price, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S560 4Matic Coupe commands a hefty sum, but as the old saying goes, "You get what you pay for." After spending a week with the big Benz coupe, reviews editor Antuan Goodwin breaks down how that adage applies to what ultimately is a compelling option among heavy-hitting luxury two-doors.
Click here to read our 2019 Mercedes-Benz S560 Coupe in-depth review.
2019 Volkswagen Arteon
The Volkswagen CC is out and the Arteon is in. Volkswagen's new flagship starts in the mid-$30,000 range. A full load of options bumps that price up by 10 grand, but as Managing Editor Steven Ewing notes after spending a week with the swoopy VW, "This is one luxury bargain you'd be foolish to ignore."
Click here to read our 2019 Volkswagen Arteon in-depth review.
Top news
- A merger in the works? Can you imagine a merger of Fiat-Chrysler and Renault? Turns out those companies can, too. Between FCA's "friendly proposal" and Renault's willingness to "study with interest" said proposal, a merger may be likely.
- Ferrari's new hypercar: This week, Ferrari unveiled its fastest car ever: the 1,000-horsepower, plug-in hybrid SF90 Stradale. This electrified horse stuns!
- Updated 2020 Lexus RX: The fourth-generation Lexus RX has been on sale since 2016, but gets much-needed Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as visual updates for 2020.
- Fast Caddys: The Cadillac ATS and CTS are dead. Pour one out, but also make room for their replacements: the CT4 and CT5, which just had their V-Series variants unveiled in Detroit.
- Bargain Hog: Harley-Davidson is seeking ways of getting more butts on its bikes' saddles. As a result, The Motor Company may introduce a sub-$4,000 motorcycle to better compete in international markets.
- Blazing a new trail: Remember the Chevy Trailblazer? Well, it's coming back, but this time it's smaller, slotting between the Trax and Equinox. Chances are the new compact SUV is related to the also just-announced Buick Encore GX.
Top videos
Lexus LC 500h
Does the Lexus LC make you gush with joy every time you lay eyes on it? Yeah, the same thing happens with associate auto news editor Andrew Krok. He's pretty smitten with the 2019 Lexus LC 500h, but this love story has a caveat, which you can find out by hitting that Play button above.
Aston Martin Rapide AMR
Aston Martin is only building 210 examples of its 205-mile-per-hour Rapide AMR, so seeing one on the roads will be a rare sight, let alone getting to drive one. Rarity never stops our Carfection team in the UK, though. They got a chance at a crack behind the wheel, and now it's your turn to hear about what it's like.
Goodbye, long-term Mercedes-Benz Metris
At Roadshow, we're no strangers to putting long-term test vehicles through their paces, whether for travel, leisure or commuting. In the case of our 12 months with the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris cargo van, though, we put it to work as our dedicated video-equipment hauler. Join reviews editor Emme Hall as she sends the Metris off into the sunset with five things you need to know about this Benz's impressive cargo credentials.
