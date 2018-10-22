Audi E-Tron EV delayed four weeks for software bug

Enlarge Image Audi

The people who lined up to place preorders for Audi's forthcoming E-Tron electric SUV will have to wait an extra month to receive their vehicles.

Audi had to delay the production and subsequent delivery of the E-Tron by four weeks, Reuters reports, citing confirmation from an Audi spokesperson after an anonymous report in a German newspaper. Audi did not immediately return a request for additional information.

The problem comes from the E-Tron's software. According to Reuters, Audi had to modify a piece of its software while developing the vehicle. While that might not sound worthy of a delay, the automaker evidently needs to get regulatory clearance on this update, which is the reason for the delay, since we all know governments operate at their own pace. It's unclear if the E-Tron's updated software only needs clearance from EU regulators, or if it will face additional hurdles in the US, as well.

That anonymous report in Germany's Bild am Sonntag also claims that Audi is currently having a price-related kerfuffle with LG Chem, the company currently tasked with supplying the E-Tron's batteries. The report says that, due to high demand, LG Chem wants to jack up its battery prices by about 10 percent. LG Chem declined to comment to Reuters, citing the confidential nature of its client relationships, and Audi also declined to comment.

Audi pulled back the cover on its first battery-electric SUV in September. The Audi E-Tron will carry a $74,800 price tag in the US when it goes on sale in 2019. With a pair of electric motors powering all four wheels, the E-Tron is expected to hit 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, and its 95-kWh battery should provide a range between 240 and 300 miles, although the EPA's official estimates have yet to be published.