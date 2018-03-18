Audi is on an electrification rampage, having just announced a new electric sports car and pricing for its new electric crossover, it has now just confirmed that it will build the A9 E-Tron sedan to rival the Tesla Model S.

Being a rival to the Model S, we can assume a few things. It will be large-ish, it will have four doors, a range more than 300 miles and it will go quicker than poop through a goose. Audi has confirmed as much as well as letting the press know that it will feature Level 4 automation which should take the stress out of your morning commute. For reference, the company's current flagship A8 will only have Level 3 automation.

According to Autocar, Audi was originally planning to use the A9 name on a big, expensive, luxurious coupe that would give the Bentley Continental GT and S-Class Coupe some competition but, given the current climate that surrounds Volkswagen and Audi in particular, going the EV route is probably the smart move, optically speaking.

The A9 is expected to share a platform and probably a drivetrain with the upcoming Q6 E-Tron, a drivetrain which uses three asynchronous electric motors (two at the back, one at the front) to uphold Audi's philosophy of all-wheel-drive-everything.

"Some rivals have gone for a synchronous motor with a high power density but at relatively low revs," said Stefan Knirsch, head of Audi research and development. "There are also asynchronous motors that typically achieve similar power outputs but at much higher revs. From 2018, our electric cars will be equipped with asynchronous motors. We are convinced they offer higher efficiency levels than synchronous motors."

Audi also confirmed that both the A9 E-Tron and the Q6 E-Tron will have a liquid-cooled 95-kilowatt-hour battery pack that will live under the vehicle's floor. Owners will also apparently have access to 11 kW wireless charging, and the vehicle will be able to autonomously seek out and park over a suitable wireless charging pad.

So, it looks like the spirit of "Vorsprung durch Technik" is alive and well at the four-rings brand and it also seems like fans of electrification will have plenty to be excited about in the coming years.